Anthem Injury Lawyers Partners with Glittering Lights for World Kindness Day 2021 Anthem Injury Lawyers Display at Glittering Lights

Anthem Injury Lawyers has teamed up with Glittering Lights, Nevada’s leading drive-thru light show, as the Presenting Partner of World Kindness Day.

We are beyond thrilled to add Anthem Injury Lawyers to our Glittering Lights family this season as the Presenting Partner of World Kindness Day on Saturday, November 13th.” — Stacey Eisenberg, Glittering Lights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthem Injury Lawyers is pleased to share that it has teamed up with Glittering Lights, Nevada’s leading drive-thru light show, as the Presenting Partner of World Kindness Day Glittering Lights has been a holiday tradition for Las Vegas families for more than 20 years. Families visit Glittering Lights to experience the wonder of millions of twinkling lights in a dazzling display along a 2.5-mile course.Families also visit Glittering Lights to support their local community. Speedway Children’s Charities receives a portion of each ticket sold and uses the funds to support more than 50 children’s charities in Southern Nevada. When you visit, you will also have the opportunity to support Goodwill of Southern Nevada and area Boy Scout troops.Anthem Injury Lawyers values its community and is honored to support this wonderful event. This year, Anthem Injury Lawyers donated $12,000 to Glittering Lights.Stacey Eisenberg from Glittering Lights commented, “We are beyond thrilled to add Anthem Injury Lawyers to our Glittering Lights family this season as the Presenting Partner of World Kindness Day on Saturday, November 13th.”Stacey continued, “The first 200 cars that arrived at Glittering Lights on Saturday were surprised with a complimentary Glittering Lights ticket to use themselves or pay it forward to someone else, all courtesy of Anthem Injury Lawyers.”Glittering Lights is open to the public from Thursday, November 11, 2021 through January 9, 2022. It is located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas, Nevada 89115. Tickets are required for admission and can be purchased online.Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, Nevada serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in personal injury claims. The law firm offers complimentary consultations.Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.For more information, contact:(702) 857-6000PR@AnthemInjuryLaw.comAnthem Injury Lawyers3145 St. Rose ParkwaySuite #220Henderson, Nevada 89052

Footage of 2021 Anthem Injury Lawyers Display at Glittering Lights.