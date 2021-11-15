WINNER ANNOUNCED FOR THE INAUGURAL C3CONSCIOUS LEADERSHIP AWARD
Dr. Larde doesn’t only set a high bar for conscious leaders to reach, she has built multiple ladders to help more leaders reach it...”KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The C3 (Corporate Consciousness Co-op) community is pleased to announce and congratulate Dr. Pamela Larde for earning our inaugural Conscious Leadership Award.
— Karen Huller
On Saturday, November 6th following a panel discussion on Different Ways to Approach Corporate Transformation, C3 co-founders Lawrence Henderson and Karen Huller, joined also by fellow panelist Michael Taylor, CEO of Schelling Point, announced at the Consciousness Conference (ConCon) that the C3 Awards Committee chose Dr. Pamela for “both the quality of impact she has on her community and the number people that have been positively impacted,” according to ConCon Awards Committee chair, Lindsey Ackerman.
Jay Hurt, COO of the Academy of Creative Coaching (ACC) who nominated Dr. Larde said, “Dr. Larde is a leader that empowers everyone around her to be autonomous without the fear of making mistakes. Instead, she fosters working to get better... Dr. Larde is 100% supportive of our goals and works with me each day to help the team develop ways to implement initiatives and achieve goals. Dr. Larde is inspiring in the work she does for women and specifically women of color.”
C3 and ConCon Co-Founder Lawrence Henderson, one of 320 diverse graduates of the ACC who also nominated Dr. Larde reflects, “As the President and Founder and one of the only minority woman owned International Coaching Federation Accredited Coaching academies, Dr. Pam inspires student and faculty to dream and be active participants in all that they do. Dr. Pam's ability to know how she shows up in spaces and transcend ... her own realities and stay focused on why she does what she does is so inspiring. She is truly a conscious servant leader who challenges by doing her work and having an expectation of that from all those around her.”
In addition to leading the ACC, which she founded in 2013, Henderson notes that Dr. Larde has been “strongly committed to education and research. [She] spent twelve years in student leadership development at the Claremont Colleges and Marquette University, eleven years as a professor of research at Mercer University's Tift College of Education, and was recently appointed Associate Professor of Leadership for Anderson University's PhD Leadership Program.
‘Her research focuses on race and gender dynamics, self-motivation, joy resilience, and posttraumatic growth. She is a member of the International Leadership Association, the International Association for Relationship Research, the National Association for Student Personnel Administrators, the American College Personnel Association, the National Incarceration Association, and Exceptional Women in Publishing.
‘Dr. Larde has remained committed to serving the community through initiatives that include working with Morris Brown College as a partner in their successful, unprecedented re-accreditation process. Her team provided training for board members, developed their all-online program in response to COVID-19, and assisted with the writing of the accreditation documents. Internationally, the Academy of Creative Coaching is in partnership with a prison to offer pro-bono coach training and certification to inmates and employees.
‘With a heart to amplify the voices of the often unheard who have compelling stories and wisdom to impart, Dr. Larde has created two platforms that provide access to publication and broadcasting to emerging influencers. She is the founder and president of Tandem Light Press, a publishing company committed to publishing award-winning books written for women and by women; and her podcast, recently renamed The Joy Whisperer, is a platform for discussion that covers issues concerning humanity, intellect, change, and of course... joy.
ConCon and C3’s other co-founder, Karen Huller, says, “Dr. Larde doesn’t only set a high bar for conscious leaders to reach, she has built multiple ladders to help more leaders reach it and has championed a community of leaders who will help ever more professionals up to the high road of heart-led, humanity-first leadership. I can hardly imagine who could follow her as our next C3 Conscious Leadership Award recipient, but I look forward to discovering and promoting more amazing forces of positive change just like her for next year’s award.”
To view the ConCon panel on Different Ways to Approach Corporate Transformation and the award presentation, go to https://bit.ly/ConConpanel. Access to the ConCon 2021 Session recordings will be available for purchase individually, in a package of 3, and as a whole library in the coming weeks.
Join the C3 Community to learn about or co-create future conscious leadership events, such as the monthly Answer the Call to Conscious Leadership events on various topics as chosen by the C3 community.
