FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR THE INAUGURAL CONSCIOUS LEADERSHIP AWARD

Turning Ripples into Waves of Conscious Change

The C3: Corporate Consciousness Co-op community releases the names of three finalists for the Conscious Leadership Award they will present at ConCon.

“We hope that by giving leaders like these finalists greater visibility, their work will inspire more people to follow in their footsteps." ”
— Karen Huller
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The C3 (Corporate Consciousness Co-op) community is pleased to announce and congratulate three of our finalists for the inaugural 2021 Conscious Leadership Award.

The winner will be announced at the Consciousness Conference (ConCon.pro), which takes place virtually next Friday and Saturday, November 5th and 6th.

Earlier this month the C3 community called for nominations from professionals in corporations, startups, non-profit organizations, academia and local, state and national government for a conscious leader who exemplifies leadership that inspires cooperation, conscious co-creation, innovation, and progress toward a better world.

The finalists are:

Dr. Pamela Larde of the Academy of Creative Coaching
Andrea Karapas of Colorado State University Business Career Center
Pascal Strauss of Syngeon Learning and Development

Conscious leadership requires self-awareness, empathy, authenticity, transparency, and making decisions in the highest good. They are courageous enough to stand alone, at times, in being willing to do the right thing, even if it doesn’t benefit them directly.

ConCon co-founder and C3 co-manager, Karen Huller, says, “We hope that by giving leaders like these finalists greater visibility, their work will inspire more people to follow in their footsteps. Then, our collective ripples will coalesce into a powerful, unstoppable wave of conscious transformation much needed to help us navigate the challenges of leadership today and inevitable challenges ahead.”

ConCon offers two days worth of training on various aspects of conscious leadership, such as:
✷ Eliminating overwhelm
✷ Effective long-term community change
✷ Leading with inspiration vs. intimidation
✷ Navigating your inner journey to conscious leadership
✷ Embracing vulnerability
✷ Having effective conversations
✷ Shifting from doer to leader

Attendees can expect to:
✷ Speed-network to meet fellow conscious co-creators
✷ Gain mind-blowing insights on how you can level up your conscious influence
✷ Discover bleeding-edge breakthroughs in living and leading consciously
✷ Celebrate the trailblazers walking the walk...every....day!

Registration closes next week, so register now by going to ConCon.pro.

