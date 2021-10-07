Nominations Open for the Inaugural Conscious Leadership Award
Winner announced at the first annual Consciousness Conference, ConCon, November 6th
At ConCon, we want to make sure that ... there are plenty of windows for them to shine through so that they can continue to expand their conscious impact, visibility, and evolution.””KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The C3 (Corporate Consciousness Co-op) community on LinkedIn is calling for nominations from professionals in corporations, startups, non-profit organizations, academia and local, state and national government for a conscious leader who exemplifies leadership that inspires cooperation, conscious co-creation, innovation, and progress toward a better world. Nominations opened September 27th and will remain open until October 18th.
Finalists will be announced the week of October 25th, and the winner will be awarded at the Consciousness Conference (ConCon 2021: ConCon.pro), which takes place November 5th and 6th virtually.
Conscious leaders are self-aware, empathetic, authentic, and make decisions in the highest good. They exemplify integrity, transparency, and psychological safety. They are courageous enough to stand alone in being willing to do the right thing, even if it doesn’t benefit them directly. In fact, sometimes the careers of these conscious leaders suffer when they find acting within their values conflicts with an organization’s culture or pursuit of profit.
By gifting conscious leaders the recognition they deserve, C3 is also shining a spotlight on their impact and example for many other leaders.
ConCon co-founder and C3 co-manager, Karen Huller, says, “2020 and the years leading up to it has inspired many to scrutinize leadership as decisions made impacted everyone’s daily life. Sometimes, not only is there little incentive to do the right thing, but there can often be a detriment. It’s critically important that we positively reinforce leaders when they choose to act with integrity for the highest good, and that we make their example more visible to more leaders. At ConCon (the Consciousness Conference), we want to make sure that when one door closes for these conscious leaders, there are plenty of windows for them to shine through so that they can continue to expand their conscious impact, visibility, and evolution.”
If you are have been inspired by someone’s conscious leadership example, take a few minutes right now to nominate them for the prestigious, first ever Conscious Leader Award by going to https://bit.ly/conscious-nom. You can also register for the $200 early bird discount to attend ConCon by going to ConCon.pro.
