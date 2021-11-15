Green Wine Future 2022 International Conference
Wine's most influential names gather in May 23-26, 2022, for this extraordinary international sustainability conference.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
To address critical topics of sustainability, climate crisis, biodiversity, wine tourism, regenerative viticulture, carbon amelioration, hydric resources, energy efficiency, and truly green business opportunities Chrand Events has created Green Wine Future as the culmination of its Climate Change & Wine and Wine Future conferences. The most ambitious environmental conference ever organized for the wine community will launch as a fully online gathering May 23-26, 2022. Broadcast in four languages simultaneously (English, Spanish, French, Italian) from 8 different parts of the planet in their respective time zones: USA, Chile, Portugal, Spain, France, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.
In 2006, Chrand Events pioneered the world’s first international conference on Climate Change and Wine, and the first event examining the impacts of the climate crisis upon any one industry. Since that edition in Spain, Chrand Events has organized numerous other international conferences in Hong Kong, Portugal, and other parts of the world featuring the most influential names of the wine industry and such visionary global leaders as US President Barack Obama, Nobel Laureate Al Gore, and UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan amongst many others.
“Green Wine Future will share with wine professionals innumerable, valuable aspects of how their peers are addressing sustainability issues in creating solutions to problems in the vineyard, winery, supply and sales streams,” says David Furer, host and co-organizer of Green Wine Future.
In response to current world conditions the premiere edition of Green Wine Future Chrand will offer a totally new way to attend a conference and for speakers to present their information, a hands-on and practical approach through video footage, documentaries, and live broadcasts. Live broadcasts from vineyards, footage from innovative solutions to the climate crisis, interactive documentaries specially recorded for the event are just a few highlights of GWF. This virtual technology will allow wineries and wine companies to be present at the GWF Virtual Expo, showcasing their wines, products, and services. The innovative technology will also allow delegates, speakers, and exhibitors to network virtually for a period of 2 weeks prior to the conference.
The discussion for organizing a virtual conference instead of a hybrid or in-person event was driven by the pandemic but mostly to make the event as carbon efficient as possible. “Virtual conferences and trade shows are one of the most environmentally friendly ways to organize events because it reduces considerably the carbon footprint of the organizers, speakers, delegates, and sponsors but also it is much more cost-effective”, declared Pancho Campo, founder of the Wine Future events.
www.greenwinefuture.com will launch in English and Spanish on Tuesday, 16 November at 5.00 PM CEST. The program will highlight its Host Regions, Topics, Virtual Expo, Podcast series, and confirmed Speakers such as Miguel Torres, Roger Boulton, Kim Nicholas, Riccardo Cotarella, Laura Catena, Andrew Caillard, Allison Jordan, Paul Mabray, Gaia Gaja, Francis Ford Coppola, and Trudie Styler.
“We expect more than 100 speakers from all over the world to show what initiatives are being implemented at all levels of the industry, and thanks to the latest digital technology and our marketing strategy our goal is to unite the international trade around the most worrying issue affecting our society and our industry” declared Michael Wangbickler, President of Balzac Communications & Marketing, co-organizer of GWF22.
The event has obtained the support of many key wine organizations and allies including the Wine Institute of California, Napa Valley Vintners, Interprofessional del Vino de España, Barossa Valley Winegrowers, Wines of Chile, Wines of Portugal, the Porto Protocol, and the United Nations.
Green Wine Future 2022 registrations will be available from November 15th at www.greenwinefuture.com.
