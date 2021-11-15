Green Boom Receives TUV Certification in Germany to Clean up Oil Spills and Eliminate Landfill Plastic
Certification approves Green Boom for oil spill clean-up and remediation
Green Boom is honored to introduce our products into Germany and are confident that our 100 percent biodegradable products will have a positive impact on the country’s industry and the environment.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, the only 100 percent biodegradable line of oil-only absorbents, is proud to announce the company has received a TUV Certification in Germany to use its absorbents for the purpose of oil spill clean-up and oil impacted site remediation. The USDA BioPreferred Certified, revolutionary line of eco-friendly oil absorbents is suitable for large spill response, industrial and transportation MRO, and safety spill kits.
— Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma
Earning a TUV certification means Green Boom meets the safety requirements of the German Equipment and Product Safety Act. The company partnered with Din Certco to gain approval and begin distributing its products into Germany.
“Green Boom is honored to introduce our products into Germany and are confident that our 100 percent biodegradable products will have a positive impact on the country’s industry and the environment,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “Quite simply, we believe our products are better quality than polypropylene as they are completely biodegradable, absorb faster, absorb more, won’t tear and are comparably priced.”
The company’s full line of oil-only absorbents is available in industry-standard pillows, socks, booms and loose sorbent. Unlike most industry competitors that clean spills by moving the incident from one location to another or utilize non-biodegradable polypropylene, Green Boom’s eco-friendly products will ensure a greener future throughout the country’s oil-spill cleanup.
To better understand the science behind Green Boom and its bio-based, oil-only absorbent products, please visit www.GreenBoom.com.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com