It’s Time to Help Those Who Need it Most: Human Sex Trafficking and Industrial Sexual Abuse Survivors

FREEPORT, NEW YORK, US, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Initiatives for the Development of Humanity, Inc. (I.D. Humanity), a registered 501c3 non-profit organization, desperately needs $300,000 before the holidays to expand its safe home network and accept more human sex trafficking and industrial sexual abuse survivors on our waiting list. Interested parties can do their part by donating at: https://gofund.me/59a9e409

The holidays approach, and there’s no lack of appeals for donations. Many among us need our help. It is hard to decide where our donations will best serve our community. It’s hard to argue that victims and survivors of human sex and labor trafficking aren’t the least protected in society and don’t deserve help.

Initiatives for the Development of Humanity, Inc. (I.D. Humanity), working with the Human Trafficking Project L.L.C., developed and launched a program to benefit victims and survivors of human sex and labor trafficking called I.P.P. (Intake, Protect, and Prosecute) Process to Freedom™. I.P.P. are three significant processes needed for human trafficking victims to begin their path to recovery, restoration, and freedom.

Our program offers human trafficking survivors’ safety, shelter, legal counseling, medical and mental health services, an individualized rehabilitation plan, and much more. It’s costly to operate, and we need financial assistance in the form of tax-deductible donations to maintain and grow our program to benefit domestic violence and human sex trafficking victims.

WHAT WE DO

I.D. Humanity is a rapidly growing program in several communities throughout the U.S. It strongly supports and protects victims and survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. The program is expanding to service clergy abuse victims, industrial sexual abuse survivors, homeless and transitional foster care youths, and at-risk teens.

We also partner with legal organizations, group homes, and safe havens with similar missions throughout the U.S. to place, protect and implement a proven, individual recovery plan so they can live independently in mainstream society.

OUR VISION

I.D. Humanity provides comprehensive individualized services to victims and survivors of human trafficking. Our custom, culturally appropriate recovery plans will help ensure their path back to society.

OUR MISSION

I.D. Humanity’s purpose is to:

• Get survivors and victims of human trafficking away from those who exploit them and into our program.

• Protect their identities and whereabouts from their aggressors while recovering through our Recovery and Restoration Services.

• Prosecute all who benefited from their trafficking, including businesses, establishments, and facilitators.

• Bring justice to the survivors.

• Create individualized, comprehensive programs to prepare each victim to live a bondage-free life in our society.

Protecting Human Trafficking Victims & Survivors

One of the most critical aspects of our program is protecting participants. Human trafficking victims come to us for rehabilitation, legal representation, and most of all, protection. Most, if not all, victims and survivors of human trafficking are vulnerable to retaliation, leading to serious violence against them.

I.D. Humanity and the Human Trafficking Project work closely with local law enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.), private investigators, and security guard companies overseeing the security of participants in the I.P.P. Process to Freedom™ program. Protecting a victim of human trafficking is one of the most dangerous and expensive parts of the program.

The Legal Support Program™ and Human Trafficking Project, LLC, have a network of attorneys specializing in human trafficking laws throughout the U.S. They’re willing to work with our participants to help them with their legal needs and seek justice against those who exploited and profited from them.

The Legal Support Program™ helps its participants stay engaged and informed on their human trafficking litigation cases. Most importantly, the program encourages participants to conclude the litigation process by not prematurely withdrawing or being mentally weakened by fear or intimidation throughout the process.

Please give generously. Donations are tax-deductible. Attorneys interested in participating in the program and litigating on behalf of a victim will be eligible to receive signed trafficking cases.

Donate at: https://gofund.me/59a9e409

To Learn More About The Program, go to

https://www.humantraffickingproject.com

https://www.standtopoverty.org

