QA Consultants named Product Challenger in ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report

QA Consultants named Product Challenger in ISG Provider Lens Report 2021

QA Consultants has been named by ISG – Information Services Group as a Product Challenger in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report (2021).

We are proud to be highlighted for our innovation and investment in the craft of quality for this first-time entrance on the Provider Lens analysis.” — Alex Rodov

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QA Consultants, a global leader in software quality engineering services, has been named by Information Services Group (ISG) as a leading provider of software quality engineering in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report (2021). QA Consultants is recognized for its investments and leadership in software quality, test automation, and frameworks for emerging technologies that include autonomous and connected vehicles, cognitive systems, blockchain, and robotics.

Headquartered in Toronto, QA Consultants serves clients across the Americas, highlighting exponential growth in banking, insurance, and financial services in the U.S. and Latin America. The company has introduced its advanced, proprietary model-based test automation solutions to help insurance providers reduce risk and optimize underwriting, as well as improve the way automotive manufacturers test complex software system integrations. QA Consultants offers QA transformation and engineering advisory solutions to assist companies in maintaining secure and compliant platforms serving the digital economy.

QA Consultants aligns its mission to a connected way of life through impeccable software quality. With billions of digital transactions per day, technology needs to work flawlessly for a connected economy. Complex technological breakthroughs must work 100% of the time. QA Consultants is committed to ensuring safe and secure quality with flawless productivity for the digital technologies of today and the breakthrough cognitive solutions of the future.

ISG’s Principal Analyst and Lead Author, Ashish Chaturvedi, had this to say about QA Consultants: “With a dominant North American presence, QA Consultants is a specialty Quality Engineering provider making substantial investments with their expansion in emerging technology areas such as autonomy, robotics, AI, and the Internet of Things. They continue to add leading automation solutions based on model-based and simulation-driven testing approaches for the traditional verticals including Insurance, Banking, Retail, and Automotive.”

QA Consultants has grown significantly through the pandemic which they attribute to the continued focus of digital transformation in all sectors they serve, but also a recognition of the value placed on quality software for customer and employee retention, enterprise growth, and market differentiation. Brian Bernknopf, QA Consultants’ Managing Director mentioned that “Today’s consumers are faced with unprecedented choice in the marketplace. Customer acquisition and retention are critical to our clients and has driven their investment in quality as a method of increased brand loyalty, speed to revenue, and cost reduction. We are delighted that ISG has recognized us for our continued investment in this complex and crowded market.”

Alex Rodov, QA Consultants’ Founder and Managing Partner thanked ISG for this recognition: “We thank ISG for taking the time to get to know our team of Quality Engineering professionals and highlighting the importance that quality engineering has in the market. Conducting these industry benchmarks and analyses is a critical aspect of helping customers find solution providers that understand complex problems. We are proud to be highlighted for our innovation and investment in the craft of quality for this first-time entrance on the Provider Lens analysis.”

About QA Consultants

QA Consultants (http://www.qaconsultants.com) is North America’s largest and oldest independent software quality engineering services firm. QA Consultants provides an alternative onshore delivery model with a professional team whose careers are dedicated to Quality Engineering and supported by leading automation and proprietary QA frameworks. Traditional software testing services include functional (manual and automated) testing, performance engineering, inclusivity/accessibility, audit/advisory, and application security vulnerability among other QA disciplines.

QA Consultants operates a robust emerging technologies practice that has partnered with Canadian government research agencies and institutions with a focus on quality engineering solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, AI, and blockchain. QA Consultants offers managed services and outcome-based programs as well as traditional T&M and fixed price engagements. Over 27 years, QA Consultants has consistently proven that independent QA is cost-effective, value-based, and efficient. QA Consultants is industry agnostic, with deep roots in Banking, Insurance, Retail, Government, Software/Technology, and Transportation.