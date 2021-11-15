Rolling Closures Planned for Interstate 90 in Erie County This Week

​Rolling nighttime closures are planned for the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the site of the Route 18 bridge over the highway in Girard Township, Erie County.

The temporary closures, which are needed so that crews set the beams for the new the bridge, are expected to take place for the eastbound lanes from 7:00 PM today to 6:00 AM Tuesday, November 16, 2021 and for the westbound lanes from 7:00 PM Tuesday to 6:00 AM Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the area, anticipate stopped or slow-moving traffic, and be prepared for traffic delays.

The work is being done in connection with the I-90 reconstruction project from mile post 3.5 to mile post 10.5. Additional information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

