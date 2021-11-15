Kymanox Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kymanox adds experienced finance leader, Tony Perry, to the Kymanox Executive Leadership Team.MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the Life Science industry, announced today the addition of Tony Perry as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tony reports to CEO and Founder, Stephen M. Perry (of no family relation), and is a member of the Kymanox Executive Leadership Team. As CFO, Tony is responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial strategy and operations, including accounting and financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, tax, risk management, and budgeting and planning.
Tony has over 17 years of experience in finance and accounting. He comes to Kymanox with significant financial executive experience in the life sciences sector. Most recently, Tony spent over six (6) years at Trialcard Incorporated, where he was Senior Vice President of Finance. While there, he was the architect of the company’s financial reporting strategy during a period of rapid growth and transformation. He helped Trialcard enter new markets and grow through expansion and acquisition. During his career, Tony has served in leadership roles in both private and publicly held companies.
“I am thrilled to join Kymanox during this exciting time of growth and expansion,” said Tony. “With the recent partnership with Westview and acquisition of Neuma, Kymanox just finished their fiscal year with a growth of 45% over the prior year. Our organization is poised for continued success with a plan to grow even faster in Fiscal Year 2022. With our added capabilities and ongoing infrastructure investments, we are better able to serve our clients and help them succeed when addressing quality, engineering, and product development challenges that arise when bringing products to market.” Tony excels at collaborating with operational and commercial leaders to drive revenue growth and manage costs. He is well adept at clearly communicating financial information to both financial and non-financial audiences.
Tony is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania USA and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Major in Accounting & Information Systems from Virginia Tech and a Master of Science in Accountancy from Wake Forest University. He has been a licensed CPA since 2005 and is also a Lean Six Sigma Certified Lean Practitioner. Tony is an active supporter of the community and serves on the Board of the Triangle Alano Club, Inc., a nonprofit organization serving individuals and their families.
To learn more about how Kymanox can help you with your challenges or initiatives, contact us at info@kymanox.com or visit www.kymanox.com today.
About Kymanox:
Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, and compliance support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.
