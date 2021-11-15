Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,438 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Taps Liz Filmore to be New Chief of Staff

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has named Liz Dowe Filmore, currently her top deputy, to replace former Congressman Jo Bonner as the governor’s next chief of staff, effective on December 1, 2021. Bonner has served in the Governor’s Office for the past three years. Last Wednesday, he was named the fourth president of the University of South Alabama by the university’s Board of Trustees.

Filmore has been a close confidante and advisor to the governor since Ivey’s reelection campaign for lieutenant governor in 2013. She holds two degrees from Troy University, a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a Master of Public Administration.

“Loyalty and integrity are two of the most important qualifications needed to be an effective chief of staff,” Governor Ivey said. “Liz possesses both of these qualities and more. I am proud she has agreed to take on the critical responsibilities that accompany this position.”

Filmore is well respected throughout state government and in political circles. Alabama political commentator Steve Flowers wrote of Filmore in May 2020, “she commands the governor’s respect because of her unwavering loyalty and keen political senses.”

Bonner, who will remain on Governor Ivey’s staff and transition through the end of the year, said, “I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of really smart, talented young leaders throughout the years, but Liz Filmore is the best of the best. Governor Ivey couldn’t have found a brighter or more dedicated person to lead her team than Liz.”

Filmore will become the first female chief of staff to any Alabama governor; Governor Ivey is Alabama’s first female Republican chief executive – and only the second female governor – in the state’s history.

Other key staff announcements will be made during the coming weeks.

 ###

 

A photo of Liz Dowe Filmore is available here:

You just read:

Governor Ivey Taps Liz Filmore to be New Chief of Staff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.