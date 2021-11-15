November 15, 2021

Lynn Storen

# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

11-10-21

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi summoned Tiffany Weekes (27) of Bangor for Operating After Suspension and Violation of Conditional Release after a traffic stop in Wesley.  Trooper Keith York assisted.

Trooper Owen Reed charged Aidan O’Keefe (21) of Waterville for Operating After Suspension and Possession of Scheduled Drugs after a traffic stop in Blue Hill.  The Maine Warden Service assisted.

11-14-21

Trooper Kim Sawyer arrested Mark Jennings (35) of Princeton formerly of New Hampshire for Failing to Provide his Name and Date of Birth and for Operating Without a License.  Sergeant Matt Vinson of Calais Police Department and Border Patrol Agent Gilberto Velazquez assisted.