# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

11-10-21

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi summoned Tiffany Weekes (27) of Bangor for Operating After Suspension and Violation of Conditional Release after a traffic stop in Wesley. Trooper Keith York assisted.

Trooper Owen Reed charged Aidan O’Keefe (21) of Waterville for Operating After Suspension and Possession of Scheduled Drugs after a traffic stop in Blue Hill. The Maine Warden Service assisted.

11-14-21