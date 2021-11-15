Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 1
11-10-21
Sergeant Jeff Ingemi summoned Tiffany Weekes (27) of Bangor for Operating After Suspension and Violation of Conditional Release after a traffic stop in Wesley. Trooper Keith York assisted.
Trooper Owen Reed charged Aidan O’Keefe (21) of Waterville for Operating After Suspension and Possession of Scheduled Drugs after a traffic stop in Blue Hill. The Maine Warden Service assisted.
11-14-21
Trooper Kim Sawyer arrested Mark Jennings (35) of Princeton formerly of New Hampshire for Failing to Provide his Name and Date of Birth and for Operating Without a License. Sergeant Matt Vinson of Calais Police Department and Border Patrol Agent Gilberto Velazquez assisted.