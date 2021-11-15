Program allowing e-filing by self-represented litigants expands to two more judicial districts

Friday, November 12, 2021

DENVER – The Colorado Judicial Department announced today that a program allowing electronic filing of documents by people representing themselves in family court cases will be expanded on Nov. 15, 2021, to include two additional judicial districts encompassing four counties.

The e-filing program is open to litigants without attorneys in dissolution of marriage, dissolution of civil union, and custody cases. Approximately 75 percent of litigants in such cases represent themselves.

The expansion will include self-represented litigants in the same types of cases, including existing cases, in the 1st Judicial District (Gilpin and Jefferson counties) and the 3rd Judicial District (Huerfano and Las Animas counties).

The program, which after the Nov. 15 expansion will cover 21 judicial districts and 63 counties, is scheduled to expand into the 2nd Judicial District (Denver County) in December.

Only named parties to a case are eligible to e-file. Requests to waive fees cannot be made through the e-filing system at this time; indigent parties will need to continue filing paper documents at the clerk’s office in the courthouse.

More information about e-filing for non-attorneys may be found at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Administration/Unit.cfm?Unit=efilenoaty.