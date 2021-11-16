Pearle Vision Receives Highest Honor Set by Women for Outstanding Customer Experience
Pearle Vision has earned the 2022 award by being recommended by 9 out of 10 customers
As the trusted referral source for women, the Women's Choice Award has recognized Pearle Vision with their exceptional customer recommendation rating, earning it the coveted 2022 Women's Choice Award®. In a national survey conducted by the Women's Choice Award, over 85% of Pearle Vision female customers who have had experience with the brand's products and services, say they would recommend Pearle Vision to their friends and family. Pearle Vision received this recognition in 2019-2021, marking the brand's 4th consecutive placement on this prestigious list.
— Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award
The exclusive set of products and services that earn the award have the honor of touting the Women’s Choice Award designation, honoring their achievement as having 9 out of 10 of their female customers highly recommend them. As recommendation ratings are the pinnacle for determining true brand loyalty and love - the Women’s Choice Award is a powerful indicator of a brand’s commitment to their customers. The Women’s Choice Award seal also represents Pearle Vision’s commitment to empowering women to make the best consumer choices for themselves and their families.
Women are decision makers and motivators and value recommendations, referrals and brands that reflect what matters most to her. Over 90% of female consumers value the opinion of others when making purchasing decisions. The Women’s Choice Award seal delivers the trusted, third party validation that she seeks and gives her the confidence to choose one brand over others based on the experience of other women.
Doug Zarkin, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Pearle Vision says “At the heart of our brand’s consistent growth is our respect and appreciation for the influence women have in the health and wellness decision making process. Especially when it comes to eye care, she is the key decision maker for the entire family. Earning her trust is at the epicenter of our focus to win the family and become the neighborhood destination people trust with their eyes. We’re honored to have once again received this award.”
Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award says, "With so many choices in the marketplace today, the Women's Choice Award serves as a trusted endorsement and visual beacon of empowerment for women, simplifying her purchase decisions. When consumers see that other women recommend a brand, through the Women's Choice Award seal, it provides an unparalleled level of trust and validation, putting her mind at ease- and that's priceless. We congratulate Pearle Vision for their focus on delivering a superior experience to their female consumers.”
About Pearle Vision
Pearle Vision was founded in 1961 by Dr. Stanley Pearle, who began the concept of one-stop, total eyecare with the opening of the Pearle Vision Center in Savannah, Ga. Dr. Pearle combined complete eye exams with an extensive selection of eyewear. In 1981, Pearle Vision began offering franchise opportunities to select doctors and opticians. Today, with more than 550 EyeCare Centers located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, Pearle Vision is built around a doctor-centered business model with a primary focus to deliver genuine eye care to patients and become the neighborhood trusted source for all their eye care and eye wear needs. Pearle Vision is owned by Luxottica, a leader in premium fashion, luxury, and sports eyewear. For more information, visit PearleVision.com. And, to learn more about the Pearle Vision franchise opportunity, visit ownapearlevision.com or call 1-800-PEARLE-1.
ABOUT WOMENCERTIFIED INC.®
WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter consumer and healthcare choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., created the Women’s Choice Award as the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. As a leader in studying the female consumer, they have the perfect solutions for brands to keep their finger on the pulse of her purchasing behavior. Visit the official websites at www.WomensChoiceAward.com and www.womencertified.com to learn more.
Stefanie Zinchiak
WomenCertified Inc.
+1 954-922-0846 ext. 2
email us here
