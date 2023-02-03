Women’s Choice Award Heart Month Challenge: Take Care of Your Heart and Know Your Heart Hospital
America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care Could Save Your Life
The time to identify your local leading hospital for heart care is right now, not in the middle of a medical emergency when every second is precious. Make sure you Know Where To Go for the best care.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As American Heart Month kicks off, the Women’s Choice Award is challenging women across the U.S. to learn about the best hospitals in their communities for heart care. What’s often thought of as a “man’s disease” strikes more women than men, and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of American women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year—approximately one woman every minute.
— Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award
“With such strong prevalence of heart disease, we want every woman to know where to find the very best heart care before she ever has an incident.” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award.
The Women’s Choice Award uses an evidence-based methodology to select high-performing hospitals that earn the 2023 Best Hospitals for Heart Care, including:
• The number of cardiac/vascular services offered. Recognized hospitals must offer at least six of the following services: Cardiac Catheter Lab, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiac Surgery, Carotid Stenting, Coronary Interventions, Electrophysiology, Vascular Interventions, Vascular Surgery and Coronary Intensive Care (CCU).
• 30-Day mortality and readmission rates for heart attack and failure
• Patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey above the national average
• Primary research about women’s healthcare preferences
For the full list of 2023 Best Hospitals for Heart Care, visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-hospitals-for-heart-care
The Women’s Choice Award is encouraging women to learn which hospitals on the list are “their heart hospitals” and to share the list with their circles of friends and loved ones through social media during American Heart Month.
“Women rely on other women for advice,” said Passi. “We’re encouraging women to share this potentially life-saving information as widely as possible.”
“The time to identify your community’s leading hospital for heart care is right now, not in the middle of a medical emergency when every second is precious,” said Passi. “Seconds count and getting top heart care immediately and treated within 90 minutes is critical to preventing disability and improving chances of recovery.”
Now more than ever, with obesity, diabetes, and stress on the rise in the country, it's time to take notice and make your heart health a priority. Unfortunately, many women notice warning signs but ignore them or simply don’t understand them or don't know what to look for. Make sure that you know the warning signs of a heart attack and stroke, control the risks you can, lead a healthy lifestyle, and get the tests and treatment that you need. Make sure you Know Where To Go for the best care and educate yourself so you Know What to Do.
ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
Kathi Waldhof
Women's Choice Award
+1 954-922-0846
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram