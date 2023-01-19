Women Will Go an Extra Mile to Get the Best Health Care Experience
Now women have a free resource to help her find the best healthcare based on what matters most to her
The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital so she can Know Where To Go for the best healthcare.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s Choice Award, the only national healthcare accolade that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital, launched its 2023 list of America’s Best Hospitals in eleven service line areas as well as Patient Safety, Overall Patient Experience and Outpatient Experience this month.
Consumer trust in hospitals and health facilities is challenged and they seek reassurance now more than ever. According to a national survey of 1,000 women respondents conducted by WomenCertified, Inc., 86% of women would travel up to 50 miles for a hospital that was rated higher for patient experience.
The Women’s Choice Award Best Hospitals list is designed to help women make smart healthcare choices by identifying those hospitals that are meeting the unique needs, preferences and high standards set by women. Considering that women account for the majority of all healthcare decisions for herself and her family, meeting and exceeding her needs and expectations is the strongest and most important consumer message in today’s healthcare marketplace.
“We all thrive when women are empowered to choose the best health care for herself and her family” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Choosing the best care was, and continues to be, a challenge, especially for certain demographics, but fortunately for women, the Women’s Choice Award provides a free resource where patients are provided 100% objective, fact-based reporting and ratings on every hospital as well as for breast centers, mammogram imaging, extended care facilities and more based on what matters most to women when choosing a hospital.”
The Women’s Choice Award Best Hospitals methodology is unique in that it is the only national list that simplifies a woman’s choice when selecting a hospital. In arriving at the award determinations, the Women’s Choice Award uses the most recent publicly available clinical data and HCAHPS patient recommendation scores from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as accreditation information from appropriate sources to analyze approximately 4,500 hospitals, 8,400 mammogram imaging centers and 15,000 extended care facilities. In some cases, thousands of women have been surveyed to determine which measures are most important to them. The methodology is 100% objective, replicable and uniform. There are no subjective considerations for any of the awards. Only the Top 10% of hospitals in the nation qualify as a Best Hospital in any category. Reporting is done for Overall Patient Experience, Bariatric Surgery, Comprehensive Breast Care, Cancer Care, Emergency Care, Extended Care, Heart Care, Mammogram Imaging Centers, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Outpatient Experience, Patient Safety, Stroke Care and Women’s Services.
“Being treated with the proper level of care impacts your health, well-being and healing so our goal is to identify those hospitals that have demonstrated the highest level of quality care to their patients, with a special focus on the female experience.” said Passi. “Be informed and smart and Know Where To Go for the best health care because it can cost you your life! Go to the Women’s Choice Award website to become familiar with the Best Hospitals in your community.”
For the full lists of America’s Best Hospitals & Mammogram Imaging Centers and how they ranked, please visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/best-hospitals
For more details on how the Best Hospitals awards are determined, please visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/hospital-methodology for the methodologies used.
ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital so she can Know Where To Go for the best healthcare. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
