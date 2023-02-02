National Survey of How Women Search for a Doctor Sets the Criteria for the Women’s Choice Award for Best Doctors
As Chief Healthcare Officer, women carry the burden of finding the best healthcare for herself and her family and now we will be able to help her find the best doctors based on women's preferences.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 850,000 practicing doctors in the United States, the Women’s Choice Award is on a mission to simplify a woman’s healthcare choices by identifying the doctors who meet the highest standards of care. Based on a national survey of how women choose a doctor the Women’s Choice Award announces the qualification process to identify and recognize the Best Doctors in America.
“Women are the Chief Healthcare Officer and so she carries the burden of finding the best healthcare for herself and her family.” said Delia Passi, Founder, Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women. “We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the best doctors as well.”
As a beacon of trust, the Women’s Choice Award helps women and men identify the best services in their communities. Decades of research has continually and resoundingly identified women as the decision makers in the household. More specifically, over 80% of women are responsible for household healthcare decisions.
The Women’s Choice Award is the only designation that speaks clearly to the female consumer and patient: “We notice you. We respect you for making the most important healthcare decisions in your life, and for the ones you love.” continued Passi.
As such, it is critical that the needs and preferences of women are taken largely into consideration when determining who makes the list as a Women’s Choice Award Best Doctor. Thus, hundreds of women across America were surveyed by WomenCertifed Inc. in January, 2023 to determine their behaviors with regard to searching for a healthcare provider, as well as their expectations and top criteria in choosing the doctors they will ultimately choose for themselves and their families. This data was pertinent in developing a methodology for the award.
The survey results showed that 94% of women responded that that customer reviews and star ratings were at least “somewhat valuable” in their decision making when choosing a healthcare provider, with the strong majority of women saying that reviews and ratings were “very valuable” (65%). In terms of number of reviews women find valuable, 77% of women said that 30 reviews would satisfy their need to make a determination to book an appointment with a doctor. Additionally, 58% of women responded that they typically look at reviews from at least 2-5 different sources.
The methodology for the Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation combines data from various sources, including:
• Confirmed national and local board certifications;
• Minimum requirement of three (3) years actively practicing medicine in at least one state;
• Current unrestricted medical license, free from disciplinary actions;
• Accreditations / Certifications
• Professional affiliations in their medical field (not required, but taken into consideration)
• Patient reviews-- The Women’s Choice Award research team spends time analyzing reviews across as many as 15 different sites to root out negative trends, and ensure that only the best Doctors are being recognized by the Women’s Choice Award.
• As reviews are very important to patients in the process of searching for a new doctor, the methodology for the Best Doctors award includes a minimum requirement of 30 reviews on publicly available websites with the doctor maintaining a minimum overall average rating of 4.2 stars (or its equivalent) from those reviews.
At no cost, doctors can complete the qualification questionnaire and those who qualify will be listed on www.WomensChoiceAward.com.
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
