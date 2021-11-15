Want to sleep cool? 100% Bamboo will make you sleep better

Bring your PJ’s if you live in the Toronto GTA area to try out the NEW Hush Cooling Mattress along with complete Hush Sleep System

Bring your PJ’s and get ready for some ZZZ's - Tony Sagar Founder & CEO Down Under Bedding & Pillow” — Tony Sagar

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, ON, November 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Hush Blankets partners with Down Under Bedding & Pillow.Down Under Bedding & Pillow is pleased to announce a partnership with Hush Blankets to carry the complete Hush Sleep System, meaning customers in the local Toronto GTA area can come to try out the full range of the hush Sleep Products ranging from the hybrid mattress to the famous Hush weighted blankets for a more restful sleep.Tony Sagar, Down Under Bedding Founder &CEO says we are pleased to be enhancing our relationship with Hush Blankets so customers can come in a try all the unique and premium Hush branded products and take their purchases with them and not be forced to “wait around for delivery”Bring your PJ’s so your comfortable and take as long as everyone sleep's is different & unique. Bedding is no different then clothes or shoes that you need to try to see if it's a goof fit.About Hush:Hush is a Canadian-based sleep improvement brand that was started in 2018 by Aaron Spivak and Lior Ohayon. Hush started with a product now considered to be Canada's Most Popular (and Reviewed) weighted blanket - designed to help those with sleep, anxiety, insomnia, ADHD, and more. Within its first 24 months, Hush has grown to an 8-figure brand. 2019, Hush also appeared on Canadian hit TV show Dragons' Den and earned "Most Epic Pitch" of the season securing a bidding war between all 6 dragons. The company has since expanded their product line to include mattresses and sleep accessories, furthering their mission of helping Canadians achieve a better night's rest. Hush was recently acquired Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, Sleep Country Canada announced the closing of its acquisition of a 52% stake in Hush Blankets Inc.About Down Under Bedding & Pillow:Down Under Bedding & Pillow is a privately held Canadian company started by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar. For close to 40 years Down Under Bedding has been retailing their products and other brands through their Toronto area retail store. In addition the Down Under private label brands are sold on online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair.Having the ability to carry multiple Brands gives Down Under Bedding the unique credibility in the Sleep niche to speak to different consumers in different stages of their journey. Down Under Bedding understands that everyone's sleep is unique and different and has leading natural sleep solutions to rest better.In addition to Hush Blankets the company carry names such a Protect-A-Bed, Tempur-pedic, Sealy, etc in addition to their own Private Label textiles like Duvets & Pillows.Reviews from Customers Hush Customers:--------------------------------------Clayton D. from CanadaMost sound sleeps !!I went for the full package consisting of the mattress, the 25 lbs blanket and the cool2.0 sheets. I don't remember waking up at all in the night, multiple nights in a row. Awesome products--------------------------------------David A. from Canadahonestly worth the extra moneyI was debating between this and a foam bed in a box.Only AFTER I got it did I realize it's more than a bed in a box.They make it by hand only a day or 2 before you get it.So it doesn't stink and is not filled with toxic chemicals.Smelt fresh, and you can see the hand stitching (human imperfections)So far, it's been 2 months.Not overly firm but not too soft for a heavy guy like me (220lbs)Highly recommend, good work, hush.For more information, visit:Contact Name: Mr. Tony SagarContact Phone: 1 888 624 6484Contact Email: tony@downunderbedding.com

