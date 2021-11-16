Sound Payments Partners with Gas Pump Exchange to Provide EMV Compliant Pumps

Sound Payments and Gas Pump Exchange are providing a cost-effective EMV option when purchasing a refurbished pump or as a stand-alone product.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Sound Payments to make affordable EMV a reality for so many independent stations nationwide,” said Doug Paul, executive director at Gas Pump Exchange.” — Doug Paul

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments and Gas Pump Exchange announced a partnership today that will allow stations to choose Sound Easy Pump, a cost-effective EMV option, when purchasing a refurbished pump from Gas Pump Exchange or as a stand-alone product for their existing pump.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Sound Payments to make affordable EMV a reality for so many independent stations nationwide,” said Doug Paul, executive director at Gas Pump Exchange. “By providing fully rebuilt EMV warrantied dispensers with the Sound design solution, we will bring financial relief to many of our customers.”

Stations must integrate chip-enabled credit- and debit-card hardware and software in their fuel pumps (often called EMV compliance, referring to Europay, Mastercard and Visa payment cards) or risk paying the cost of chargebacks caused by skimmers at the pump. Many station owners have delayed upgrading their pumps to accept EMV chip cards. Chargebacks increase every month and will continue to increase for those that haven’t upgraded.

“Our partnership with Gas Pump Exchange is a natural fit. They are providing a product that is more affordable to station owners just like we are doing at Sound Payments,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “Together we are helping protect stations across the country while giving them an option that is hassle-free.”

Sound Easy Pump™ is a semi-integrated secure solution that can easily and cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN. Sound Easy Pump is Visa Ready certified for providing an optimal tap to pay experience.

For more information about Sound Easy Pump, email us at petrosales@soundpayments.com or call (844) 319-5635. For more information about Gas Pump Exchange, call 909-981-1465.

About Gas Pump Exchange

Gas Pump Exchange provides fully remanufactured gas pumps & POS Systems for service stations across the U.S. They have more than 15 years of experience providing equipment, including custom and refurbished gas pumps to the service station industry. For more information, visit gaspumpexchange.com.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit www.soundpayments.com.