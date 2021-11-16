Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation and Food Moxie Team Up to Battle Food Insecurity

Partnership will provide healthy food options to Northwest Philadelphia Residents

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC) and Food Moxie announced today they are partnering to fight food insecurity in Northwest Philadelphia. Under the agreement Food Moxie will run a 5-thousand square foot greenhouse and urban farm built out by OARC. The collaboration will provide structured learning programs with urban farmers, educational programs with local schools and partnerships to provide free seasonal produce, culinary herbs and flowers.

Said OARC President/CEO Kimberly A. Lloyd, “We have long known that food inequities and insecurity is a serious problem in our community, especially among seniors. With this exciting partnership we hope to not only shed light on this issue, but work to help those who are most at risk. This initiative is a key part of our Greening Solutions for Sustainable Living Mission.”

“We are thrilled to continue to build upon a 12-year relationship with OARC through the development of this active greenhouse”, said Food Moxie Board Chair Glenn Bergman. “With the generous support of OARC, Food Moxie is able to provide ongoing experiential educational opportunities to the community through access to the many health benefits of urban farming.”

Added Food Moxie Interim Executive Director Catherine Kendig, “Set to launch with the winter growing season, the greenhouse will be actively integrated into the ongoing programming that Food Moxie provides with local community partners.”

“OARC believes that healthy food options shouldn’t be a luxury in underserved communities. This partnership will offer our community more nutritious options that will improve their quality of life.” added Kimberly A. Lloyd.

About Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation

Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) community development corporation founded in 1983. OARC's mission is to create and stimulate sustainable economic development through innovative and creative use of our available resources while improving the quality of life for residents in West Oak Lane and other neighborhoods throughout the Northwest section of Philadelphia. OARC takes a holistic approach toward community revitalization, by focusing on Five Pillars: Business and Economic Development; Housing Development; Community Engagement; Arts and Culture; Greening Solutions for Sustainable Living

Https://oarcphilly.org

About Food Moxie

From seed to supper, Food Moxie educates and inspires people to grow, prepare, and eat healthy food. Food Moxie envisions a world where all people have access to the skills and resources to grow, cook, and enjoy healthy food. We believe that access to healthy, affordable, and culturally relevant food is a human right; that we can, and must, work together as a community to educate our children and neighbors about cooperative values, nutrition and the value of local, small-scale agriculture. We partner with schools and place-based organizations to activate educational growing spaces that offer experiential learning in gardening, farming, nutrition, and culinary arts. We encourage our partners to engage with our growing spaces in ways that meet their individualized needs. We also provide the tools and resources necessary to inspire our communities to grow and cook at home.

https://www.foodmoxie.org/