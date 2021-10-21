Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation and Jefferson Health Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Team Up to Fight Breast Cancer

Mobile Screening Van, made possible by Dietz & Watson, offer free mammograms in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC) and the Jefferson Health Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center announced today they are partnering to offer free mammograms and breast cancer screenings to residents of West Oak Lane.

The first screenings will take place on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 7152 Ogontz Avenue in Jefferson’s Screening Van from 10 am until 4 pm. Under the arrangement, screenings will take place every month over an extended period of time. The screening van will be able to accommodate up to 18 patients each day.



Said OARC President/CEO Kimberly A. Lloyd, “We are thrilled to team up with the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center to provide these potentially lifesaving screenings. This partnership is another example of OARC’s commitment to improving the quality of life of the residents of West Oak Lane and the bordering neighborhoods.”

Amy Leader, Sidney Kimmel Center Associate Director of Community Integration commented, “Routine screenings are vital to identifying and treating many conditions that can lead to serious illness if gone undetected. However, some communities lack access to these important screenings and we are committed to changing that with the mobile screening van. We look forward to meeting the residents of Ogontz Avenue and providing quality care right in their neighborhoods.”

More details about the screenings are available at:

https://hospitals.jefferson.edu/departments-and-services/sidney-kimmel-cancer-center/mobile-cancer-screening.html

And info@oarcphilly.org



About Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation

Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) community development corporation founded in 1983. OARC's mission is to create and stimulate sustainable economic development through innovative and creative use of our available resources while improving the quality of life for residents in West Oak Lane and other neighborhoods throughout the Northwest section of Philadelphia.

OARC takes a holistic approach toward community revitalization, by focusing on Five Pillars: Business and Economic Development; Housing Development;

Community Engagement; Arts and Culture; Greening Solutions for Sustainable

Living

Https://oarcphilly.org

About Jefferson Health Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center

The National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health (SKCC) is a nationally recognized center for practice-changing discovery and comprehensive cancer treatment, offering a depth and breadth of experience in all aspects of cancer from the laboratory to the clinic. Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families through compassion, innovation, and breakthrough discoveries.

https://sidneykimmelcancercenter.jeffersonhealth.org/