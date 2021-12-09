OGONTZ AVENUE REVITALIZATION CORPORATION AND MURAL ARTS PHILADELPHIA COLLABORATE ON NEW MURALS IN WEST OAK LANE

First mural will feature the work of award-winning photographer Shawn Theodore

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC), in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, announces the creation of new murals in West Oak Lane, a neighborhood in Northwest Philadelphia. The first mural will feature the work of award-winning photographer Shawn Theodore and will be located at 71st and Ogontz Streets, on a building adjacent to Relish.

Working with the community on the mural design, Theodore, OARC, and Mural Arts will work to create a new mural in this location where an existing Mural Arts Philadelphia mural is featured, but is in need of an update due to time and elemental factors of wear and tear. The work of Theodore, a current trustee of the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation and the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center, “opens broad conversations regarding the role of the photographer in the shaping of agency and imagery, engages in new forms of storytelling, and impacts the trajectory of the collective black consciousness,” according to the artist’s website. OARC and Mural Arts Philadelphia hope to install the new mural in Spring 2022.

“We are delighted to collaborate with OARC on a series of public art projects in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia,” said Jane Golden, Founder and Executive Director of Mural Arts Philadelphia. “We believe that this work will be a welcome addition to the collection of over 4,000 murals that grace many walls in our city. Mural Arts is ready to dive in and get to work.”

Said Kimberly A. Lloyd, President and CEO of OARC, “We are thrilled to team up with one of Philadelphia’s iconic programs. This partnership reflects our commitment to nurturing and promoting art and culture in the communities we serve. We are also excited to work with Artist Shawn Theodore, whose imagery and storytelling will reflect what we see in the community and surrounding areas of West Oak Lane.”

Work on the first mural will begin in April. Added Kimberly A. Lloyd, “We will be launching a fundraising campaign to help support the cost of creating this beautiful addition to the West Oak Lane landscape.”

Additional murals in partnership with OARC and Mural Arts Philadelphia are forthcoming. Fundraising initiatives will also take place in Winter 2022 to invite the community to help take on a special role in bringing these murals to life. To learn updates on fundraising events and campaigns for the upcoming mural, please visit https://oarcphilly.org.

Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC)

Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) community development corporation founded in 1983. OARC's mission is to create and stimulate sustainable economic development through innovative and creative use of our available resources while improving the quality of life for residents in West Oak Lane and other neighborhoods throughout the Northwest section of Philadelphia. OARC takes a holistic approach toward community revitalization by focusing on Five Pillars: Business and Economic Development; Housing Development; Community Engagement; Arts and Culture; Greening Solutions for Sustainable Living. For more information, visit https://oarcphilly.org

Mural Arts Philadelphia is the nation’s largest public art program, dedicated to the belief that art ignites change. For over 35 years, Mural Arts has united artists and communities through a collaborative and equitable process, creating over 4,000 artworks that have transformed public spaces and individual lives. Mural Arts aims to empower people, stimulate dialogue, and build bridges to understanding with projects that attract artists from Philadelphia and around the world, and programs that focus on youth education, restorative justice, mental health and wellness, and public art and its preservation. Popular mural tours offer a firsthand glimpse into the inspiring stories behind Mural Arts' iconic and unparalleled collection, which has earned Philadelphia worldwide recognition as the "Mural Capital of the World." For more information, call 215-685-0750 or visit muralarts.org. Follow us on social media: @muralarts on Twitter and Instagram, MuralArtsPhiladelphia on Facebook, and phillymuralarts on YouTube.

