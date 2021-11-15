IADA Accepts Elliott Aviation, Partners in Aviation, Tamarack Aerospace as Members
Verified as Products & Services MembersWICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three new business aviation products and services companies based in the United States have been verified and accepted as new Products and Services members by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).
The latest companies to join the growing ranks of IADA’s Verified Products and Services members are Elliott Aviation, a diversified aviation services company with three Midwest locations; Partners in Aviation, a national comprehensive co-ownership solution; and Tamarack Aerospace, an active winglet provider for business aircraft.
"The IADA Board of Directors welcomes Elliott Aviation, Partners in Aviation and Tamarack Aerospace,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “These three excellent companies, like all of our Verified Products and Services members, have been thoroughly vetted to assure adherence to the highest standards of ethical behavior and skilled aviation expertise."
Starling added, “Elliott Aviation is the parent company of accredited IADA aircraft dealer member Elliott Jets, while Partners in Aviation and Tamarack Aerospace are new to the organization, but certainly well-known within the business aviation community.”
IADA Products and Services members are companies whose primary focus is related to the support of business aircraft and preowned aircraft transactions, whether their expertise is finance, legal, tax, escrow, marketing or maintenance. The membership application process for Products and Services membership begins with an applicant completing an application. As part of the application process, the candidate will contact three IADA members to ask for their support as a sponsor. The IADA membership votes on new Products & Services applicants twice a year.
Elliott Aviation
Elliott Aviation is a diversified aviation services company with three Midwest locations in Minneapolis, Minn., Des Moines, Iowa, and Moline, Ill. It is also the parent company for Atlanta-based MRO, The Maintenance Group.
Celebrating its 85th year, it is one of the longest-standing companies in aviation. It offers many aviation services, including aircraft sales (as Elliott Jets), avionics service & installations, aircraft maintenance, accessory repair and overhaul, paint, interior, parts, and aftermarket avionics.
It serves the business aviation industry nationally and internationally. The company is also a member of the Pinnacle Air Network, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), National Air Transportation Association (NATA), and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).
Partners in Aviation
Partners In Aviation (PIA) offers a structured co-ownership program for operators flying 50-150 hours per year. The program has successfully drawn from operators previously using jet-card and membership programs and who were looking for a better solution.
PIA managed co-ownership matches two owners to one aircraft and pairs them to the appropriate aircraft manager. Owners fly their aircraft, on their schedule, at half the cost of traditional private aviation options. PIA also provides the legal structure, designed and vetted by industry’s top legal counsel, which protects co-owners from the risks of do it yourself partnerships, and provides access comparable to sole ownership.
Despite significant cost savings, partnerships have been notorious for their complications, risks, and entanglements. The challenge to solve those issues became the genesis of Partners In Aviation. The goal was to offer the financial advantages of a partnership with the independence and peace of mind that comes with sole-ownership. The result is PIA managed co-ownership: Two owners, one aircraft at half the cost.
Tamarack Aerospace Group
Tamarack Aerospace Group has revolutionized aftermarket winglets with its Active Winglet technology. Before Tamarack, winglets typically delivered marginal performance benefits - but Active Winglets deliver double-digit fuel savings, payload increase, significant range increase, outstanding climb performance, ride smoothing, increased structural life, and increased safety and stability. Active Winglets are more than an upgrade – they are a total transformation.
Tamarack Active Winglet technology increases a wing’s aspect ratio without increasing the aircraft’s structural weight, making it the most cutting-edge next-generation winglet available. The ground-breaking technology provides a truly transformative performance. Since structural reinforcement is not required, Active Winglets are lightweight, quick, and easy to install.
Tamarack has expanded from headquarters in Sandpoint, Idaho, and operates in additional transformation centers in Aiken, South Carolina and Oxford, UK. Today, it holds more than 30 patents as it continues to pioneer new aviation innovations, as well as continually enhancing current products, supporting a growing international fleet of aircraft.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited Dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to http//iada.aero.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from hundreds of listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here