Phobio launches a new company Assembly that empowers organizations retiring electronic devices.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of Phobio, the premier trade-in service for mobile operators and iconic consumer electronics brands, have launched a new company called Assembly (https://www.oneassembly.com).

Assembly builds on Phobio’s legacy of innovation and simplification of device recommerce to directly empower asset and inventory owners with the ability to sell their devices for maximum value easily, and effectively, regardless of company size or amount of inventory to sell.

Assembly was developed under the leadership of Phobio Founder and CEO Stephen Wakeling and Colin Darling, an operations and strategy executive for Phobio who is now Assembly’s General Manager. Eric Attanasio will lead Operations and Laura Riebschlager will lead Client Development and Services. Other Phobio founders who worked to bring Assembly to launch include Drew Yeaton (Phobio founder and Technical Advisor) as technical architect and lead developer of the platform, and Denny Juge (Phobio founder and Chief Solutions Officer) who has led the user experience and marketing roadmap.

For more than 10 years, Phobio has been a leading provider of consumer electronics trade-in programs. Once devices are traded in, Phobio sells them on the secondary market to extend their usable life while returning value to consumers, and enabling diverse business objectives.

Darling and Wakeling saw the potential for efficiency and simplification of this process by creating direct access between organizations and Phobio’s established buyer networks.

“Companies have three fundamental objectives when they are retiring devices,” says Wakeling. “They must eliminate data security risks, they need to minimize the resources spent marketing, selling, and collecting for the devices, and they need to maximize the recovery value for the devices.”

Traditional ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition) companies, whose businesses depend on a constant supply of devices, are capable of delivering programs that satisfy the first two objectives; however, they are not motivated to support the value creation goals for most organizations.

Assembly provides a feature-rich platform to create direct connections between sellers and networks of buyers to help achieve all three fundamental objectives through the introduction of simplicity and competition for supply. Sellers have the ability to manage dozens of proposals, simultaneously, with the ease of managing one. Further, efficiencies are created through intelligent matching of buyers to sellers based on the services needed.

“Assembly gives businesses of any size a valuable connection to the circular economy. The platform allows them to recapture value and reinvest it in their business goals. Equally important, devices that still have useful life make it, securely, into the hands and onto the desks of people who can use them, instead of in landfills” said Wakeling.

“There is a huge and ever-growing demand for used electronic devices,” said Darling. “We want Assembly to be the easiest B2B2C platform for selling second-life devices, whether you are a large company running return and trade programs, or an IT director refreshing employee equipment and looking to offset future investments. We connect our clients with qualified buyers and introduce simplicity, scale and competition into the equation, ensuring they receive the most value with the least effort.”

Assembly will build on Phobio’s industry leading trade-in services for mobile operators and consumer electronics manufacturers. For over a decade, the team at Phobio have delivered the best end-to-end trade-in services and experiences in the re-commerce industry, and this expansion and new focus will bring that legacy of innovation and disruption to a broader set of channels and customers. The Assembly marketplace platform will be increasingly leveraged to deliver the best service and residual device values to current and new trade-in partners.



