Phobio Ranks #5 on 2021 Georgia Fast 40 List

List Recognizes Fastest Growing Companies in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phobio, the premier trade-in service for mobile operators and iconic consumer electronics brands, is ranked #5 on the 2021 Georgia Fast 40 list among upper middle market honorees.

The Georgia Fast 40 List, compiled by the Atlanta chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), honors the fastest-growing middle market companies in Georgia. ACG determined the list by assessing three years of revenue and employment growth for each company submitted, followed by interviews conducted by a selection committee. Companies on the list are for profit and headquartered in Georgia. They span a variety of industries, including logistics, technology, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services, among others.

“We are honored to rank #5 on the Georgia Fast 40 list this year” said Stephen Wakeling, Phobio CEO. “It is our mission to create connections to the consumer electronics Circular Economy by providing a platform for companies and their customers to trade in their old electronic devices. This not only increases purchasing power, it extends the product’s lifecycle, which ultimately leads to a cleaner Earth. As we bring new clients on board and expand the kinds of products that use our trade-in platforms, the benefits will continue to grow.”

“These companies represent more than 6,600 new jobs and nearly 2.4 billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years,” said Michelle Galvani, chairperson of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Executive Managing Director with Wildmor Advisors.

The 2021 Georgia Fast 40 recognition comes after a year of tremendous growth for Phobio. The company nearly doubled revenue in 2020, as consumers and companies across the country updated and upgraded their devices as a result of changes in the workplace and workforce. That momentum has continued in 2021 as Phobio adds new business and works toward its goal of expanding the industries and products that use its trade-in platforms to offer consumers the opportunity to increase their purchasing power and waste less.

ABOUT PHOBIO

Phobio is the premier trade-in service for mobile operators and iconic consumer brands in North America. Through its custom trade-in software platform, Phobio connects businesses with the expansive global secondary market for consumer electronics and other durable goods. Phobio trade-in programs drive growth for retailers offering their customers the opportunity to increase their own purchasing power by giving their old device a second life. Phobio elevates the customer experience with user-friendly software and outstanding customer service. Phobio is proud to play an important role in the circular economy and contribute to a cleaner planet. Founded in 2010 and based in Atlanta, GA, Phobio fosters a dynamic work environment where people are empowered to do the best work of their careers. For more information, visit http://www.phobio.com

About ACG Atlanta

ACG’s Global Network comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the oldest and most active chapters, providing the area's executives and professionals a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth. Programs include M&A South (formerly the Atlanta ACG Capital Connection, The Georgia Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Celebration, a Wine Tasting Reception, a Deal of the Year event as well as an active Women’s Forum and Young Professionals group.

