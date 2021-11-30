Phobio Named National Trade-In Provider for Motorola

Phobio

Phobio is managing the smartphones trade-in program as part of Motorola’s commitment to creating sustainable products and services.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phobio, the premier trade-in service for mobile operators and iconic consumer electronics brands, has been named the national trade-in provider for Chicago-based telecommunications giant Motorola. The new program, which was recently launched, allows consumers to trade in their existing smartphones when purchasing a new Motorola device via an online trade-in platform built and facilitated by Phobio.

“We are thrilled to be working with Motorola to give their customers a simple and quick way to trade-in their old device when they are ready to upgrade to a new one” said Stephen Wakeling, Phobio CEO. “Phobio is dedicated to contributing to an earth-friendly circular economy and Motorola’s mission to increase the reuse and recyclability of their products makes them an inspiring and like-minded partner.”

The new trade-in program with Phobio is the latest addition to Motorola’s robust environmental plan, which includes environmentally-preferred and recycled materials in their device design; reduced packaging; recycling programs; using clean, renewable sources of energy and Green Buildings. This partnership reflects an alignment in sustainability goals as Phobio is dedicated to offering earth-friendly trade-in programs to all types of industries and products, and giving consumers the opportunity to increase their purchasing power while creating less waste.