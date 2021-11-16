Aspire Technology Partners Aspire Technology Partners Earns Multiple Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2021

Technology Solution Provider Recognized for Innovation, Leadership and Best Practices

The Cisco Partner Summit Regional Awards recognize our customer focus and dedication in developing innovative solutions that serve the ever-changing business needs of our customers.” — John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners this month was honored by Cisco with the two significant regional awards – the Execution Excellence Partner of the Year Award for the New England Region and the Execution Excellence Partner of the Year Award for New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. These awards recognize Aspire for its innovation, leadership, and best practices as a Cisco business partner in these important regions. John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire accepted the awards on behalf of the company, which was recognized for its innovation in achieving customer success across a wide range of solutions involving Cisco technologies.

“The Cisco Partner Summit Regional Awards recognize our customer focus and dedication in developing innovative solutions that serve the ever-changing business needs of our New England and Upper Mid-Atlantic regional customers,” said Harris. “We appreciate Cisco’s strong partnership and support in helping us achieve our customer’s business goals.”

As a Cisco regional partner, Aspire invested early into development of its Customer Success and Lifecycle Practice, earning it the Cisco Advanced CX Specialization and Master Networking Badge earlier in the year. Aspire’s team was also recognized recently with a WebexOne award as a Rising Star for its investments in Advanced Customer Experience and advanced IoT specializations, reflecting its collaboration initiatives focused on remote and hybrid work that has generated tremendous success for customers in state, local, and education (SLED). As one of Cisco’s top collaboration partners in the SLED space, Aspire has discovered innovative collaboration and healthcare use cases serving state agencies and education institutions.

About the Cisco Partner Summit 2021 Awards

The Cisco Partner Summit awards are earned by top-performing partners within specific technology markets across different theaters, areas and regions. Aspire was recognized for serving the New England and upper Mid-Atlantic (NY, NJ & PA) regions. Award recipients were selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional and theater executives.

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design, and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state and mid-Atlantic with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; and Albany and White Plains, NY. For more information, visit www.aspiretransforms.com.



