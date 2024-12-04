The Brandtelling Podcast Relaunches with Greater Focus on Business Founders and Owners Who are Driving Brand Success

The Brandtelling Podcast The Brandtelling Podcast Episodes

Asaf “The Brand Chef” Bochman Joins Chief Brandteller Arthur Germain in Front of the Mics to Go Behind-the-Scenes as Business Owners Share Their Brand Stories

EAST NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to the refreshed and rebooted Brandtelling Podcast, which goes beyond basic branding with powerful stories as told by brand builders, owners and founders. Hosted by veteran brand strategists and storytellers, Arthur Germain and Asaf Bochman, the podcast focuses on the unique and creative ways that business owners and founders are driving their brands to success. A new podcast episode drops each Wednesday and features a brand owner who shares their journey and how they have established themselves in their respective industries – including struggles and successes. Along the way, Germain and Bochman ask insightful questions, offer perspectives and challenge the guests to share their “spiciest stories.” The Brandtelling Podcast is hosted and available on Spotify as well as Apple Podcasts. Learn more and subscribe to the podcast at https://TheBrandtellingPodcast.com.

Current Episodes

- Raising the Law Brand Bar with Timothy Wan

- Three Branders Talking Turkey with Andy Milligan

- Positive News (For A Change) with Gregory Zeller

- Who’s Conducting Your House Brand with David and Samantha Colon

- First To The Party with Justin Baliunas

- Connecting Families With Flavors with Edwin Gutierrez

- Realty Game Changer with Shaughnessy Dusling

- What happens when your brand takes a left turn? With Tiffany Rivera and Pastor-in-Charge James

- How Does Perspective Impact Your Brand? With Arthur Germain and Asaf Bochman

- Expediting the Brand with Mitch Brendle

About The Brandtelling Podcast

The Brandtelling Podcast goes beyond basic branding to share powerful stories as told by brand builders, owners and founders. Chief Brandteller Arthur Germain and Asaf “The Brand Chef” Bochman host the weekly podcast which is available at https://TheBrandtellingPodcast.com or wherever listeners receive their podcasts.

About Brandtelling

Brandtelling (www.brandtelling.com) is a brand story strategy and brand storytelling agency. More information at https://brandtelling.com.

About Boch Creative

Boch Creative is a brand identity design studio. We help you find direction and unlock the creativity within your brand. More information at https://bochcreative.com.

