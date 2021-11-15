‘Tis The Season For Safe Holiday Travel, Florida

November 15, 2021

~ FLHSMV launches safety campaign for the most wonderful time of the year ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – It’s officially the holiday season, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) have roadway safety at the top of their holiday list. Millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel on Florida’s roadways over the next two months, and today, FLHSMV launched its Safe Holiday Travel campaign to ensure all road users Arrive Alive at their destination.

FLHSMV will be educating Floridians and visitors throughout the months of November and December on all aspects of safe driving. The multi-phased safety messaging will be staggered throughout the months, starting first with a focus on having a road-ready vehicle. Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road, so it’s critical to check your tires before hitting the road. In 2020, there were 3,069 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 184 serious bodily injuries and 61 fatalities.

“Safety is always in season, and what better gift to give your loved ones this holiday season than your safe arrival,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Florida continues to be a top holiday destination for visitors and residents, making our roads some of the busiest during the upcoming months. As traffic volume increases, FLHSMV urges travelers to be proactive when making their travel plans, and practice safe driving behaviors to ensure the safety of all.”

In 2020, during the months of November and December, there were 1,052 crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both in Florida, and 5,442 DUI citations issued across the state. Under Florida law, DUI is one offense, proved by impairment of normal faculties by any substance or unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08 or above.

“The Florida Highway Patrol encourages motorists to remain vigilant on Florida’s roadways in the upcoming weeks,” said Lt. Colonel Troy L. Thompson, Acting Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “As you travel Florida’s roadways this holiday season, remember, safety is always in season. We can all do our part to ensure all travelers Arrive Alive by buckling up, slowing down, and never driving impaired.”

FLHSMV and its partners are committed to the safety of all motorists on our roads and educating everyone on safe driving throughout the holiday season – and year-round – because safety is always in season.

“The holiday season is a time to visit with friends and family, near and far. It is also one of the busiest times of the year to travel,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “On average, motor vehicle crashes occur in much higher numbers than normal at this time of year. Remember to prioritize safety by never driving impaired, wearing your seatbelt, and planning your route to ensure safe speeds on the roads. Together, we can ensure all of Florida’s travelers have a happy and safe holiday season.”

Daytona Beach Shores Police Department Chief Stephan Dembinsky, President of the Florida Police Chiefs Association said, “I encourage everyone that as you are making plans for your holiday celebrations, take the time to make sure your vehicle is ready for the road trip and have a plan should you need emergency roadside assistance. Holidays can be hectic, traffic can be heavy, don’t let a simple vehicle maintenance issue be the reason you don’t make it on time to a special family function. The Florida Police Chiefs Association also reminds you that Florida law enforcement officers will be on the roadways to ensure your safety, we ask that our residents and visitors be vigilant on the roadways and highways which are busier than ever during this time of year.”

“AAA wants everyone to remember that impaired driving is never safe driving,” said Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Enjoy the holidays with loved one and keep in mind that safety should be a top priority.”

No matter what season, as you celebrate, FLHSMV has got you covered with helpful tips to keep you safe on the road. Additional campaign information including downloadable graphics, safety tips, and resources can be found on the FLHSMV Safe Holiday Travel webpage.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.