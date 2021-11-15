Submit Release
Public meeting on Federal Recreational Trails Program to be held by conference call on Nov. 16

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 15, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a meeting on the Federal Recreational Trails Program from 1:30 - 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16. In order to maintain adequate social distancing, public participation in the meeting will be limited to a conference call or Microsoft Teams.

This meeting of the Federal Recreational Trails Program Advisory Committee will include a brief overview of the Federal Recreational Trails Program and apportionments, program guidance, application process, and scoring criteria. The meeting will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by time for comments and questions on the program. Should discussion be ongoing at 2 p.m., additional time will be made available to accommodate all comments on the program. 

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the meeting. Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via Teams or live audio may be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-515-817-6093 and using conference ID 953 753 395#.

Contact: Scott Flagg at 515-239-1252 or scott.flagg@iowadot.us.

