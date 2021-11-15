Iowa DOT offices closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

AMES, IOWA – Nov. 12, 2021 – All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed Wednesday - Friday, Nov. 24-26. Normal operations business hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 29, for all offices except Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers which are typically closed on Mondays.

Driver’s license service centers All Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers, normally open Tuesday through Saturday, will be closed Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 24-27. In lieu of Saturday service, the centers will be open Monday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.

If you need to come see us, the quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.

Special note to motor carriers Because the Bureau of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services typically experiences a heavy workload and increased call volumes on the days leading up to and the day following the holiday, customers are urged to submit applications for oversize permits, especially those weighing more than 156,000 pounds, several days before the permit is needed.

For questions, please go to the Iowa DOT’s contact page.