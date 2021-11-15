Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,330 in the last 365 days.

Iowa DOT offices closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

AMES, IOWA – Nov. 12, 2021 – All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed Wednesday - Friday, Nov. 24-26. Normal operations business hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 29, for all offices except Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers which are typically closed on Mondays.

Driver’s license service centers All Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers, normally open Tuesday through Saturday, will be closed Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 24-27. In lieu of Saturday service, the centers will be open Monday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.

If you need to come see us, the quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.

Special note to motor carriers Because the Bureau of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services typically experiences a heavy workload and increased call volumes on the days leading up to and the day following the holiday, customers are urged to submit applications for oversize permits, especially those weighing more than 156,000 pounds, several days before the permit is needed.

#

For questions, please go to the Iowa DOT’s contact page.

You just read:

Iowa DOT offices closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.