Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Adams

Brush Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Green Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Ashland County Community Academy

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Geneva Area City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Geneva Area City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Athens

Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Martins Ferry City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Martins Ferry City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Brown

Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Carroll

Center Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Southeastern Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Southeastern Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Crawford

Village of Tiro

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Parma Public Housing Agency

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Milan Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perkins Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Bloom Carroll Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Bloom Carroll Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Madison Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Eastland Preparatory Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Village of Metamora

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Village of Burton

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of South Russell

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Greeneview Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Greeneview Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Ross Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Elmwood Place Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Reading Community City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Reading Community City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Hardin

City of Kenton

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Village of Harrisville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Logan-Hocking Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Logan-Hocking Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Jackson

Jackson County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Brilliant Water and Sewer District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Perry Area Joint Recreation Board

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Kirtland Hills

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Licking

Alexandria Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

AREA OFFICE ON AGING OF NORTHWESTERN OHIO, INC.

 MED

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas County Regional Health District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Cardinal Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Western Reserve Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Medina County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Gloria Glens Park

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

City of Celina

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Morrow County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

North Fork Joint Township Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

City of Port Clinton

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Mantua-Shalersville Fire District

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage Geauga Juvenile Detention Center

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Rootstown Local School District

 

12/03/2020 TO 11/03/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Preble

Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Putnam

Kalida Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Kalida Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Ottoville Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Ottoville Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Village of Miller City

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County

 FFR

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

York Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Scioto County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Perry Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Perry Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Stark - Portage Area Computer Consortium

  SOC I

Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Akron Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Macedonia

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Copley Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hudson City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Hudson City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Trumbull

Northeast Ohio Management Information Network

  SOC I

Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Van Wert County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Kings Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Kings Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Washington

Frontier Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Frontier Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Wood

Bowling Green State University

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mid County Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Bradner

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Ridge Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

