Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Adams
Brush Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Green Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
Ashland County Community Academy
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Ashtabula
Geneva Area City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Geneva Area City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Athens
Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Martins Ferry City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Martins Ferry City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Brown
Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Carroll
Center Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Southeastern Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Southeastern Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Crawford
Village of Tiro
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Parma Public Housing Agency
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Milan Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perkins Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Bloom Carroll Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Bloom Carroll Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Madison Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Eastland Preparatory Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
Village of Metamora
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Gallia
Gallia County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Village of Burton
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of South Russell
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Greeneview Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Greeneview Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Ross Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Elmwood Place Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Reading Community City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Reading Community City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Hardin
City of Kenton
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison
Village of Harrisville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hocking
Logan-Hocking Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Logan-Hocking Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Jackson
Jackson County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Brilliant Water and Sewer District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Perry Area Joint Recreation Board
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Kirtland Hills
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Licking
Alexandria Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
AREA OFFICE ON AGING OF NORTHWESTERN OHIO, INC.
MED
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas County Regional Health District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Cardinal Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Western Reserve Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Medina County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Village of Gloria Glens Park
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mercer
City of Celina
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Morrow County District Board of Health
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
North Fork Joint Township Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
City of Port Clinton
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Mantua-Shalersville Fire District
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Portage Geauga Juvenile Detention Center
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Rootstown Local School District
12/03/2020 TO 11/03/2021
Performance Audit
Preble
Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Putnam
Kalida Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Kalida Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Ottoville Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Ottoville Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Village of Miller City
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Sandusky County
FFR
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
York Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Scioto County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Perry Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Perry Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Stark - Portage Area Computer Consortium
SOC I
Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Summit
Akron Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Macedonia
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Copley Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hudson City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Hudson City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Trumbull
Northeast Ohio Management Information Network
SOC I
Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Trumbull County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Van Wert
Van Wert County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Kings Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Kings Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Washington
Frontier Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Frontier Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Wood
Bowling Green State University
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mid County Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Bradner
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Ridge Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020