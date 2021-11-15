InfoSec World Digital Sets High Bar for Audience Engagement
Flagship cybersecurity event sees strong participation across its 39 sessionsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity conference InfoSec World, concluded its 2021 installment in strong fashion, delivering programming to one of its largest-ever count of registrants over the two-day event, November 9-10. Engagement metrics with the show’s 39 sessions were particularly strong, reflecting the vitality of the InfoSec World franchise and the community’s continued confidence in high quality virtual delivery.
Given the broad priority managing cyber risk is across all organizations, InfoSec World attendees represented small businesses to Fortune 100 enterprises, across industry sectors, governmental agencies, and academic institutions. Session topics explored the latest thinking on familiar industry concerns such as ransomware and cloud security, as well management and leadership best practices and deep dives into specialized technologies and threats.
An esteemed faculty delivered keynotes at InfoSec World, including cybersecurity entrepreneur and ABC “Shark Tank” personality Robert Herjavec, TikTok Global CSO Roland Cloutier, and Cathy Lanier, Chief of Security at the National Football League (NFL).
InfoSec World is a production of CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a fast-growing business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity and information risk management marketplace.
Originally planned as a live event, InfoSec World was shifted to 100% digital delivery in September due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. John DelMauro, CyberRisk Alliance EVP of Learning, commented, “Having to move InfoSec World to a digital event in six weeks was no small task. We are incredibly pleased with the turnout. The quality of content, speakers and high level of engagement exceeded our expectations on every level.”
The 2022 edition of InfoSec World is scheduled for September 26-28, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
About InfoSec World Conference and Expo
For over 27 years information security professionals have recognized InfoSec World Conference and Expo as “The Business of Security” conference. Produced by CyberRisk Alliance, InfoSec World assembles over 1,000 information security professionals from every market and field of study around the world by providing high quality distinctive content, training, peer networking and engagement with leading technology and service companies. For more information, visit infosecworldusa.com.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. More information is available at http://cyberriskalliance.com/.
