THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE PRESENT INVESTMENT SUMMIT 2021

"The innovative ways to attract funding

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investment Summit 2021 theme this year, LET MONEY TALK, will be held on Wednesday, 8th of December, 2021 at TAJ, Dubai. The program starts at 10 am and ends at 6 pm and which followed by Post-networking Cocktail.

The diverse speakers will be headed by its moderator, Carl Sherer, an international Corporate & Securities Attorney and currently a Counsel at Rimon PC. Its panelists Dr. Andrea Claudio Galluzzo di Capramozza, CEO at Hercules Holding; Nawar Abdul Wahed, CEO at EURASIA; Kian Choong Cheah, Investment Advisor to the (VVIP) Private Corporation in Fujairah; and Joy Malka Rothenberg Esq, US & Israel Attorney at Zell and Aron.

"The innovative ways to attract funding" will be the core discussion of the group at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk. Investors are making sure that they will get a return on their investment by looking deeply at how healthy and literate the business is being managed. Demonstrating a strong money mindset, well-developed business ideas including potential exit strategies, a tangible product or a tested solution, capable management with a proven track record, and revenue capability will bring the investors on board.

The summit is the year-end gathering for Global Members to network, build and strengthen connections:

• Members from 56 countries around the globe

• Meet the 200++ Delegates and Investors

• Listen from 32++ Speakers and Panelist

• From 20++ Industries

• Investment Exchange of $675.2 Million

Chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, The Abrahamic Business Circle in support of Dubai Expo 2020 inspires people by showcasing the best of collaboration and innovation from around the world. The Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk is one of The Abrahamic Business Circle’s initiatives with the aim of expanding the business network of its members and creating business opportunities while providing the continuing knowledge of which market to invest in.

H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel’s vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint ventures, distribution channels, and new clients. The organization is an apolitical and areligious group.

For More Information:

Email us at contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com