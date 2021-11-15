Les Lalanne’s Flock of Sheep Invade Freeman’s Modern and Contemporary Art Auction
Les Lalanne’s Flock of Sheep Invade Freeman’s Modern and Contemporary Art AuctionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freeman’s will bring 75 carefully curated sculptures, paintings, and mixed media artworks to auction this month. Contemporary art will appear alongside works from prolific artists such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and Jules Pascin. Bidding will start at 11:00 AM EST on November 17th, 2021. Bidders can participate virtually on Bidsquare.
The auction will highlight two Moutons de Pierre made in 1988 by François-Xavier Lalanne (estimate: USD 200,000 – $300,000).
The French sculptor duo Claude Lalanne and François- Xavier Lalanne gained popularity in the 1960s after completing commissions for Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé. Their much-celebrated sheep sculptures are modeled after giant sheep belonging to the Cyclops Polyphemus in Homer’s Odyssey. According to the Greek myth, Odysseus and his comrades escape the giant Cyclops’ cave by clinging to the bellies of his giant sheep. Les Lalanne thought it to be funny and charming if these sheep invaded a living space.
Freeman’s fall auction also features an oil painting by Chaïm Soutine (estimate: $100,000 – $150,000).
The Russian-born Expressionist worked exclusively in Paris during his career. Soutine’s passion for color is evident in the oil painting available in this auction. Le Viaduc Rouge Près de Vence (1919) has a mix of vibrant colors. It is distorted yet well-composed. In recent years, one of Soutine’s portraits became a symbol of pro-democracy protests in Belarus.
Another significant lot is an untitled Harry Bertoia sculpture (estimate: $50,000 – $70,000).
Bertoia executed this brazed bronze and copper wire piece in 1960. While this sculpture looks like a tree, it also resembles a fiery circle. The Italian-American artist was famous for his Sonambient sculptures that utilize elements like wind and weather to produce sounds. His sculptures intentionally interact with viewers. Two tonal sound sculptures by Bertoia appear in the auction catalog. Both date back to 1978 and use mixed metal rods to create sound.
Sketches and paintings from Henri Matisse, Jules Pascin, and Pablo Picasso are also available in the Modern and Contemporary Art auction. Other categories include photography and decorative art. Freeman’s sale begins at 11:00 AM EST on November 17th, 2021. To view the catalog and register to bid, visit Bidsquare.
