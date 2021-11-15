Freedom Founders to Host 30-Day Blueprint Program for Dentists in January

One of the nation’s best in dental retirement investing is slated to host a breakthrough program in 2022.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Freedom Founders today announced that it will host a 30-day Blueprint Program for Dentists in January.

“We are very excited about this,” said Dr. David Phelps, Founder, and CEO and spokesperson for Freedom Founders.

Dr. Phelps, who has more than four decades as an investor in real estate equities and debt, explained that in this four-week online group, participants will discover the Blueprint that has helped hundreds of practitioners create more freedom for themselves and their families.

Most practitioners, according to Dr. Phelps, agree that real estate is a powerful way to create wealth. However, many just don't know where to start.

Regarding what’s covered in this unique program, Dr. Phelps, who created enough passive income from real estate to leave clinical dentistry in 2005 at the age of 49, noted that participants will:

• Gain a clear understanding of how to become a real estate investor in the current market.

• Discover exactly how much is "enough" and develop a concrete plan that is personalized to you and your family. Your goals. Your life.

• Be empowered with real estate fundamentals, the frameworks we that have helped hundreds of practitioners become successful real estate investors.

Dr. Phelps, the author of five books, including the recently released, “Own Your Freedom,” pointed out that people across the nation have achieved financial freedom through his programs.

Dr. Greg Linney, a dentist from Houston, highly recommends the program saying, “For the first time in my life, I understand where I'm going and exactly how I'm going to get there."

Dr. Dustin Burleson, an orthodontist from Kansas City, agreed with Dr. Linney’s sentiments saying, "David (Phelps) demolishes the outdated “traditional” approach to life, career, and wealth we've all been taught and offers a robust alternative path to success.”

But that’s not all who are raving about Dr. Phelps’ program. Dr. Jim Rachor, a dentist from Michigan, stressed, "Freedom Founders to me is more than just a Mastermind, it is a community of friends. Freedom Founders has helped me in my practice, my personal life, and my investing.”

For more information, please visit https://www.freedomfounders.com/30-day-blueprint-launch-page/

