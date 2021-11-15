Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:04 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and threatened both victims. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Friday, November 12, 2021, 27 year-old Anthony Upchurch, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###