Middlesex Barracks/ MV Crash

CASE#: 21A304488

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: On November 14, 2021, at approximately 1806 hours

STREET: US RT 100

TOWN: Waitsfield, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MAIN ST & MEADOW RD

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Danielle S. Lillard

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end with front air bag deployment

INJURIES: None reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 14, 2021, at approximately 1806 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash near US RT 100, on Meadow Rd, in the Town of Waitsfield. Investigation revealed Operator #1 was traveling east on Meadow Rd towards US RT 100. Operator #1 lost control of her vehicle and exited the right side of the roadway colliding with a telephone pole. As a result of this collision power lines were damaged and were blocking the road. US RT 100 and Meadow Rd. were closed for an extended amount of time while crews worked to restore power. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Waitsfield Fire Department, Green Mountain Power and E&S Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint’s: Texting while driving and operating after civil suspension. Title VSA 1099(b) & 23 VSA 676.

Trooper Armin Nukic

Vermont State Police

Troop A-Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648