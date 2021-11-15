Middlesex Barracks/ MV Crash
CASE#: 21A304488
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: On November 14, 2021, at approximately 1806 hours
STREET: US RT 100
TOWN: Waitsfield, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MAIN ST & MEADOW RD
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Danielle S. Lillard
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end with front air bag deployment
INJURIES: None reported.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 14, 2021, at approximately 1806 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash near US RT 100, on Meadow Rd, in the Town of Waitsfield. Investigation revealed Operator #1 was traveling east on Meadow Rd towards US RT 100. Operator #1 lost control of her vehicle and exited the right side of the roadway colliding with a telephone pole. As a result of this collision power lines were damaged and were blocking the road. US RT 100 and Meadow Rd. were closed for an extended amount of time while crews worked to restore power. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Waitsfield Fire Department, Green Mountain Power and E&S Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint’s: Texting while driving and operating after civil suspension. Title VSA 1099(b) & 23 VSA 676.
