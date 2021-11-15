Rutland Barracks / Request for information.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21B404686
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/14/21 at approximately 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E Wells Road, Wells
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a vehicle travelling on E Wells Road in the Town of Wells, shooting paintballs at a residence as well as a vehicle. Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information is encouraged to contact Trooper Nevison at the Rutland Barracks (802-773-9101) or submit an anonymous tip here:
https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.