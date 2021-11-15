Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Request for information.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B404686

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison                                   

STATION: Rutland Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/21 at approximately 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Wells Road, Wells

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a vehicle travelling on E Wells Road in the Town of Wells, shooting paintballs at a residence as well as a vehicle. Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information is encouraged to contact Trooper Nevison at the Rutland Barracks (802-773-9101) or submit an anonymous tip here:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Rutland Barracks / Request for information.

