The Universal Womens Network™ is a global platform committed to gender equality by raising the bar to advance women in their network, workplace, and communities .
Universal Womens Network™ Announces the 2021 Women of Inspiration™ Award Winners “Raising the Bar” Across Industries During this Historic Year!CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row since the pandemic, Monica Kretschmer, the powerhouse founder and CEO, Universal Womens Network™ (UWN) celebrated the achievements of women from diverse industries ages 12 – 100. As the heart of the UWN—the organization behind the important national awards event, Monica honoured a diverse collection of women of all ages from across industries driving change in their networks, workplaces and communities. Showing the passion and the resilience that she celebrates in other women, these awards elevate women to be seen, heard and valued. The result was stunning. Virtual WOI2021 Awards.
Observers, nominees, and winners alike describe this year’s virtual event as powerful as well as empowering the movement to SupportHER™. Now in its seventh year, the Women of Inspiration™ Awards have recognized the achievements of over 1,000 women from diverse industries, and backgrounds.
"Universal Womens Network™ and Women of Inspiration™ Awards is about celebrating and elevating women along with SupportHER™ allies and awards partners (RBC, Raymond James Ltd., AMJ Campbell, HEXO Corp., Randstad Canada, SureCall, Mitacs, Banff Sunshine Village, Canada’s Valour Games, Turbo Images) committed to diversity, inclusion and equality across North America,” Kretschmer says with conviction, “Especially in 2021, emerging from the pandemic, another year full of struggles, tragedies and uncertainty. We recognized the achievements of women, who thrived throughout a year of unbridled change. A Women of Inspiration™ Award empowers women to step into the spotlight, to be heard, to lead and take action to Raise the Bar for all women. These women show us the possibilities, the future and the opportunities to inspire our youth and drive the change to break the “brick ceiling”. Our network embraces a culture of diversity, inclusion and equality and welcomes our SupportHER™ allies to the conversation to be a part of the solution. Every woman has a unique gift, her voice matters and contributes to the economy.”
Through the Women of Inspiration™ Awards, we see the impact of all women from diverse industries, walks of life, and ages recognized for their achievements, contribution to the economy, and impact around the world. They are everyday heroes, entrepreneurs, pilots, scientists, innovators, artists, healthcare, executives and visionaries from youth to lifetime achievement.
The 2021 ceremonies also included a tribute to a Woman of Inspiration™ whose leadership is recognized by the citizens of Canada.
"This year was especially meaningful as we honored Hazel McCallion, former Mayor of the City of Mississauga. As Canada’s longest serving mayor, Hazel “Hurricane” McCallion led her city for 12 consecutive terms from 1978-2014 retiring at age 93. Hazel put Mississauga on the map. Born on February 14, 1921, Hazel turned 100 earlier this year. Businesswoman, philanthropist, and politician— it is and honour to celebrate Hazel McCallion. She’s an extraordinary leader who has empowered and inspired women of all ages,” Says Kretschmer.
Supporting women in business, in our community and in our families has always been part of our DNA, and when we founded Levvel, naturally that was at the heart of how we ran the business. So being honoured together with the SupportHER Award, as partners in business and life, is a true confirmation that what we do every day is making a difference for women. Chantal and Brian Milloy – Co-founders, Levvel Inc. | Women of Inspiration™ 2021 SupportHER Award
I am incredibly honoured to receive the “Innovation Award” and to be recognized as a “Woman of Inspiration” by the Universal Womens Network led by Monica Kretschmer. It is a privilege to be leading Canada’s Authority on Play, a beloved Canadian brand that is the global leader in toys and retailing. It is a pinch me moment to be recognized as an innovative leader in a trend-based industry during a time when retailers must lead the way in transformation. . Sarah Jordan, CEO, Mastermind Toys | 2021 Women of Inspiration™ Innovation Award
When we celebrate one woman; we celebrate ALL women. These incredible women coming together is beautiful, powerful and inspiring. This year, we celebrated all women, we saw each nominee step up and contribute, inspire others to lead, and show courage in the face of fear. It's this ability to create impact even in times of intense change that sees women carving the path forward.”
Nominate a Woman of Inspiration 365 Days!
2021 Women of Inspiration™ Award Recipients
Tribute to Hazel McCallion – 2021 Women of Inspiration™ Lifetime Achievement
Advocate and Catalyst for Change – Trish Guise, High Conflict Divorce Specialist
Authentic Leader Awards
Andrea Linger
Fatima Israel
Heather Lochnan
Kayla Isabelle
Laura Didyk
Marcela Lay
Payal Puri
Stephanie Leheta
Victoria Nguyen
Black Women Leader Award – Evangeline Chima
Customer Experience Award – Eldeen Pozniak
Cultural Ambassador Award – Patti Jannetta
Difference Maker Award – Dr. Smita Pakhale
Diversity and Inclusiveness Award presented by Randstad Canada - Katherine (Katie) Dudtschak
Dream Builder Award presented by AMJ Campbell – Jennifer Green
Economic Empowerment Award – Sonya Shorey
Game Changer Award – Suzie Yorke
Health and Wellness Award – Amber Zenith
Indigenous Leader Award presented by HEXO Corp. – Jennifer Ménard-Shand
Influencer Award – Vahen King
Integrity Award – Rose Marie Gage
Immigrant Leader Award - Ariyike Akinbobola
Innovation Award – Sarah Jordan
Mentorship Award – Erin Bigney
Millennial Leader – Charlie Wall-Andrews
Nest Award presented by Banff Sunshine Village – Koleya Karringten
Raising the Bar Award – Helen Filipe
Rising Leader Award – Rebeca McLaren
Rural Leader Award – Kara Alicia Kennish
Social Impact Award – Meseret Haileyesus
SupportHER™ Award – Chantal and Brian Milloy
Trailblazer (STEM) Award presented by Mitacs – Jaime Leverton
Transformational Leader Award
Christine Dagenais
Theano Evangelou
Vision Builder Award – Phoebe Wasfy
Women-Led Award presented by SureCall
Women in Media Award –Tracie Gray
Youth Excellence Award presented by RBC
Olivia Day
Zafina Zaman
Universal Womens Network for full release - https://universalwomensnetwork.com/2021-women-of-inspiration-awards-announcement/
Premier Virtual - 2021 Women of Inspiration Awards - November 13, 2021