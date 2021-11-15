Rutland Barracks // Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404597

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On November 8, 2021, at approximately 2059 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Topanga Ward

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

ACCUSED: James Cross

AGE:21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 8 2021, at approximately 2059 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of two individuals making entry into the Diamond Run Mall. Further investigation revealed that James Cross and Topanga Ward had committed the offense of Unlawful Trespass by entering the premises. Cross and Ward were served a citation to appear in court at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 13 December, 2021 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.