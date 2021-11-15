Rutland Barracks // Unlawful Trespass
CASE#: 21B404597
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On November 8, 2021, at approximately 2059 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Topanga Ward
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
ACCUSED: James Cross
AGE:21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 8 2021, at approximately 2059 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of two individuals making entry into the Diamond Run Mall. Further investigation revealed that James Cross and Topanga Ward had committed the offense of Unlawful Trespass by entering the premises. Cross and Ward were served a citation to appear in court at a later date.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 13 December, 2021 1000 hours
