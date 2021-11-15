Submit Release
News Search

There were 84 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,889 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B404597

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On November 8, 2021, at approximately 2059 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Topanga Ward

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

ACCUSED: James Cross

AGE:21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 8 2021, at approximately 2059 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of two individuals making entry into the Diamond Run Mall. Further investigation revealed that James Cross and Topanga Ward had committed the offense of Unlawful Trespass by entering the premises. Cross and Ward were served a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 13 December, 2021 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.