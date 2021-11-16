Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield Appoints Dr. Brian Robertson-Dick as Medical Director

Dr. Brian Robertson-Dick

As a Physiatrist, I am passionate about helping patients regain function and improve their quality of life,” — Brian Robertson-Dick, MD

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital welcomes Brian Robertson-Dick to serve as the new Medical Director. Dr. Robertson-Dick will lead the medical staff and therapy teams to provide quality patient care to the patients at the inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

Dr. Robertson-Dick has practiced in all aspects of rehabilitation services, including inpatient and outpatient settings in the greater Milwaukee area, and has served as a Physiatrist in several inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in other states. He is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and also in Brain Injury Medicine.

He earned his undergraduate degree in Biology at Washington University in St. Louis and his medical degree from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Robertson-Dick completed his intern year in Internal Medicine at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago before completing a three-year residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW). After residency, he underwent a one-year advanced fellowship in Neurorehabilitation and Spasticity Management.

About Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital

Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield is a new three-story inpatient rehabilitation hospital with 40 private rooms and two therapy gyms opening at the end of 2021 located at 3200 S. 103rd St., Greenfield, Wisconsin. The 40-bed rehab hospital will increase area employment opportunities with approximately 120 positions. The motivated care team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Milwaukee Rehab.

About N2W Hospitals

N2W Hospitals is a partnership between New Era Companies, WB Development Partners, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners to co-develop and manage new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care from the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit NobisRehab.

About New Era Companies

New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com

About WB Development Partners

WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.