GreenZone & AEssenseGrows Expedite World Class Medical Cannabis at CANNABIS EXPO 2021 in Johannesburg, Nov. 18-21

AEssenseGrows Precision Aeroponics and Full-Service Farming & Controlled Environment Expert GreenZone Deliver State-Of-The-Art Precision Results to Customers in Southern Africa FarmaGrowers GMP Security for Flower

AEssenseGrows Precision Aeroponics & Full-Service Farming from Controlled Environment Expert GreenZone Deliver State-Of-The-Art Precision Results in S. Africa

We have a proven track record and we are excited to optimize for customers with these acceleration platforms.” — Jaco Lingenfelder, managing director, GreenZone

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johannesburg, South Africa & Sunnyvale, USA, November 15, 2021 – GreenZone and AEssenseGrows are announcing the expansion of their business relationship with the introduction of the Business Initiator R&D system with seamless expansion into full scale cannabis production facilities in 1, 2, 4, and 8 Ton production sizes. The GreenZone/AessenseGrows GMP/GACP designs offer Drawings, Earth Works, Construction, Grow Equipment & Lights, Systems for Water Treatment, HVAC, Security, and Post Harvest (Trim, Packaging, and Testing).

The team will debut the systems at the CANNABIS EXPO 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa from November 18-21, 2021. Visitors are encouraged to visit the GreenZone/AEssenseGrows and discuss the Business Initiator and all of the joint platforms in booth #0024.

With existing greenhouse and indoor production customers in South Africa, GreenZone and AEssenseGrows have demonstrated domestic certification and global export deliveries to Europe and Australia. This new series of design combinations are optimized for fast business start-up, proof of results, and learning, to prepare producers for large scale commercial results from proven methods with production costs as low as $0.20/gram.

GreenZone has a demonstrated history as the leading crop management supplier in South Africa. Bringing expertise in GMP and GACP controlled environment agriculture certification, GreenZone understands production design execution from construction through environmental control and shipments. When combined with the AEssenseGrows AEtrium System, these designs offer precision results with yields, potency, and unmatched profitability.

Jaco Lingenfelder, managing director, GreenZone, stated, “We have a proven track record of success with AEssenseGrows precision at South Africa customers and we are excited to optimize our relationship with the Business Initiator and expansion platforms. The merger of our design, construction, and GMP/GACP expertise with the AEssenseGrows aeroponic system offers superior precision control unmatched in the cannabis space to accelerate our joint customers to dominant positions in the shortest possible times.”

Michael Jorgensen, Managing Director, EMEA, AEssenseGrows, reflected, “GreenZone has been a dependable partner with successful projects together. Our objective here is to offer quick setup to demonstrate evidence while executing on the path to full production, GMP/GACP certification results, and full licensing. The low-cost Business Initiator also demonstrates to legacy growers that they can execute superior aeroponic cannabis to see beautiful flowers with their own eyes without going broke in the process.”

The Business Initiator integrates all of our experience into turnkey modules to move our customers from concept to production with industry leading precision.

The AEssenseGrows AEtrium System delivers sensor-driven automation to execute the inherent benefits of aeroponics. The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management software monitors grow conditions 24/7 and, if needed, automatically adjusts key variables such as nutrients, irrigation, pH, temperature, or lighting to maintain optimal conditions.

About GreenZone

Greenzone, established in South Africa in 1992, is a leading greenhouse manufacturer and agricultural product importer offering a wide range of crop management solutions to growers with international quality standards. We deliver expertise and innovation with our international suppliers and partners. For more information, visit: https://www.GreenZone.co.za.

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Sunnyvale, CA, USA. AEssenseGrows provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseGrows.com.



GreenZone-AEssenseGrows Aeroponics in 45 Seconds