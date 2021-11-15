Update* St Albans // Request for information

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident *Update*

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A204538

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                                     

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/11/21 at approximately 1245hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Patch                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

 

UPDATE OF INCIDENT: On 11/14/21 at 1904 hours a male, later identified as Trevor Patch, contacted the Vermont State Police in order to admit their role as the at fault operator in this incident. The investigation into this incident is considered closed at this time and the Vermont State Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with the investigation.    

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a hit and run into a parked vehicle in Richford VT. Camera footage revealed that the victim’s vehicle was hit by a blue Chevrolet Silverado with a temporary registration paper in the back window, as well as a “CAT” sticker. Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information is encouraged to contact Trooper Finley at the St. Albans Barracks (802-524-5993) or submit an anonymous tip here:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

 

 

