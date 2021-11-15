*Update* St Albans // Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident *Update*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204538
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/11/21 at approximately 1245hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Richford VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Trevor Patch
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
UPDATE OF INCIDENT: On 11/14/21 at 1904 hours a male, later identified as Trevor Patch, contacted the Vermont State Police in order to admit their role as the at fault operator in this incident. The investigation into this incident is considered closed at this time and the Vermont State Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with the investigation.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a hit and run into a parked vehicle in Richford VT. Camera footage revealed that the victim’s vehicle was hit by a blue Chevrolet Silverado with a temporary registration paper in the back window, as well as a “CAT” sticker. Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information is encouraged to contact Trooper Finley at the St. Albans Barracks (802-524-5993) or submit an anonymous tip here:
https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.