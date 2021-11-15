Join In Trump Time Author Peter Navarro at 10 a.m. in Bannon's War Room for "Green Bay Sweep" Truth About January 6th
In Trump Time should be required reading for anyone seeking to get to the bottom of the events on January 6th.”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Assistant to the President and In Trump Time author Peter Navarro will co-host Steve Bannon's War Room show beginning at 10 a.m. today even as Mr. Bannon is meeting with the FBI to discuss his indictment for contempt of Congress related to events surrounding January 6th.
— Peter Navarro
During the show, Dr. Navarro will prove beyond any shadow of a doubt that, as Chapter 21 of his In Trump Time book states: "Stephen K. Bannon and Donald John Trump were the last people on God's good earth who wanted violence to erupt on Capitol Hill on January 6."
Navarro will explain the Green Bay Packers Sweep strategy Bannon had devised to ensure that only legal votes be counted in the presidential election. In this Green Bay Sweep, Mike Pence was the designated quarterback and more than 100 congressmen and senators were lined up to execute the play.
The Green Bay Sweep's goal was not to overturn the election but to simply provide additional time for the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to review what appeared to be widespread election irregularities before certification of the election would take place.
According to Navarro: "The success of the Green Bay Sweep strategy depended first and foremost on peace and calm on Capitol Hill that day. Instead, the violence provided Vice President Pence the 'et tu Brute" moment to betray the president by aborting the Green Bay Sweep operation."
Added Navarro: "In Trump Time should be required reading for anyone seeking to get to the bottom of the events on January 6th; and those who have sought to weaponize our legal system need to stop barking up the wrong Bannon tree and find out who really instigated that violence."
