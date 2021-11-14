Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: Columbia Road and Biltmore Street, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Columbia Road and Biltmore Street, Northwest.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 3:30 pm, a pedestrian was crossing the street from north to south in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. An Infinity EX35 was traveling westbound in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, and had just crossed over Biltmore Street, Northwest, when it struck the pedestrian. pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle until being treated by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The victim was transported to local hospital for treatment of their injuries, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 24 year-old Nina Larson, of New Canaan, CT.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

 

###

 

Traffic Fatality: Columbia Road and Biltmore Street, Northwest

