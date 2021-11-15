Viveka Introduces FREE Coach Subscription, Teams with TriNet
Viveka's Classic Coach Subscription is now FREE while the company expands into the enterprise market.
Viveka is at the intersection of talent and technology, and our job is to guide companies to retain and reinvigorate top talent. Our coaches and automation tools are the bedrock of that process.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viveka is making their Classic coach subscription free ahead of the holiday season. This is the ideal time to give back to all the coaches who have supported their platform and services. The price of their Preferred coach subscription, which offers corporate matching and uploading of existing clients as added benefits, remains unchanged at $29.97 per month.
— Katja Kempe, CEO
VIVEKA TEAMS WITH TRINET FOR WEBINAR ON HR AUTOMATION
In light of transformational changes happening across every corporate sector - from The Great Resignation to increased focus on diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) to automation - Viveka will team with TriNet in the weeks to come to address how companies can optimize automation in their HR departments.
Katja Kempe, CEO and Founder of Viveka, believes this too is a timely and important topic for every HR department.
“We are witnessing unprecedented changes and shifts across the global workforce. Employees are quitting their jobs in record numbers while at the same time companies are initiating much needed digital transformation. Viveka is at the intersection of talent and technology, and our job is to guide companies to retain and reinvigorate top talent. Our coaches and automation tools are the bedrock of that process.”
During the webinar, Viveka will highlight their automated learning and development solutions while TriNet will present talent management/retention, risk mitigation, benefits and workforce analytics solutions.
V-Coach, Viveka’s coaching solution, launched in October 2020 and is now the world’s largest coaching marketplace. V-Corp launched in August 2021 and our enterprise team is actively scheduling demos. Viveka was recently mentioned in Data Analytics magazine as one of 54 innovative analytics startup companies emerging from Sydney, Australia that shows exceptional performance in innovation, growth, management and societal impact.
