Homicide: Unit Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, November 12, 2021, in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:44 pm, members of the Third District were flagged down in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to local hospital for treatment of their injuries, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old Shanea McLaughlin, of no fixed address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###