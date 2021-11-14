THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE PRESENT INVESTMENT SUMMIT 2021

The Abrahamic Business Circle on Blockchain

"Blockchain Technology: Are we headed towards the end of money?"

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investment Summit 2021 theme this year, LET MONEY TALK, will be held on Wednesday, 8th of December, 2021 at TAJ, Dubai. The program starts at 10am and ends at 6pm and which followed by Post-networking Cocktail.

The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk brings you one of the trendiest topics today, "Blockchain Technology: Are we headed towards the end of money?" The money as we know it traces its history from barter exchange of the old times to the stock exchange of the current times. The bubble burst from last crisis has speed up technological innovation of the Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency to solve dire strait practices of the central banks and its financial actors.

Several experts will speak about how the intrinsic value of Bitcoin will influence today’s societies take on the future of money. The notable group will be headed by its moderator, David Gibson-Moore, President at Gulf Analytica; and panelists Paul Friedman, Founding Partner at Cobalt Strategic Investment Consulting; Stefan Kern, Founder & CEO at Bitkern Group; Prof. Milan Krajnc, PhDD,HcDD, Author Dynamic Leadership Model (Nobel Prize Nominee); Dr. Mazdak Rafaty, Chairman of Start-Up Desk of Emirati-German Chamber of Commerce(AHK), and Gordon Einstein, Founding Partner at CyptoLaw Partners.

The summit is the year-end gathering for Global Members to network, build and strengthen connections:

• Members from 56 countries around the globe

• Meet the 200++ Delegates and Investors

• Listen from 32++ Speakers and Panelist

• From 20++ Industries

• Investment Exchange of $675.2 Million

Chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, The Abrahamic Business Circle in support to Dubai Expo 2020 inspire people by showcasing the best of collaboration and innovation from around the world. The Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk is one of The Abrahamic Business Circle’s initiatives with the aim of expanding the business network of its members and creating business opportunities while providing the continuing knowledge which market to invest in.

H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel’s vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint-ventures, distribution channels and new clients. The organization is apolitical and areligious group.

For More Information:

Email us at contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com

