St Albans Barracks // DUI #3; Criminal DLS; Arrest on a Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204568
TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/13/21 approximately 2109 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 36 near Park St, Fairfield
VIOLATION: DUI #3; Driving with License Suspended – Criminal; Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Nicholas Sherrer
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/13/2021 at approximately 2109 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash, where several callers indicated the operator was potentially intoxicated. Troopers arrived on scene, and through investigation identified the operator as Nicholas Sherrer (Age 28 of Richford). Subsequent investigation revealed Sherrer to have a criminally suspended license and to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. Sherrer was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility due to a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Sherrer was cited to appear in Franklin County District Court on 12/20/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of Driving Under the Influence #3 and Driving with License Suspended – Criminal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: Dec. 20, 2021 at 0830
COURT: Franklin District
LODGED – LOCATION: Yes, Northwest State Corrections
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov