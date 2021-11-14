Submit Release
News Search

There were 64 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,871 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks // DUI #3; Criminal DLS; Arrest on a Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

                 

CASE#: 21A204568 

TROOPER:  Trooper A. Currier                                      

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/13/21 approximately 2109 hours 

LOCATION: VT RT 36 near Park St, Fairfield 

VIOLATION: DUI #3; Driving with License Suspended – Criminal; Arrest Warrant 

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Sherrer                                                                                          

AGE: 28  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 11/13/2021 at approximately 2109 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash, where several callers indicated the operator was potentially intoxicated. Troopers arrived on scene, and through investigation identified the operator as Nicholas Sherrer (Age 28 of Richford). Subsequent investigation revealed Sherrer to have a criminally suspended license and to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. Sherrer was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility due to a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Sherrer was cited to appear in Franklin County District Court on 12/20/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of Driving Under the Influence #3 and Driving with License Suspended – Criminal.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE: Dec. 20, 2021 at 0830                          

COURT: Franklin District 

LODGED – LOCATION: Yes, Northwest State Corrections  

BAIL: $200 

MUG SHOT: Y 

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks // DUI #3; Criminal DLS; Arrest on a Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.