St Albans Barracks // DUI #3; Criminal DLS; Arrest on a Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A204568

TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/13/21 approximately 2109 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 36 near Park St, Fairfield

VIOLATION: DUI #3; Driving with License Suspended – Criminal; Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Nicholas Sherrer

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/13/2021 at approximately 2109 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash, where several callers indicated the operator was potentially intoxicated. Troopers arrived on scene, and through investigation identified the operator as Nicholas Sherrer (Age 28 of Richford). Subsequent investigation revealed Sherrer to have a criminally suspended license and to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. Sherrer was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility due to a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Sherrer was cited to appear in Franklin County District Court on 12/20/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of Driving Under the Influence #3 and Driving with License Suspended – Criminal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: Dec. 20, 2021 at 0830

COURT: Franklin District

LODGED – LOCATION: Yes, Northwest State Corrections

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov